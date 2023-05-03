CONCORD — The Executive Council distributed $6.5 million in grants for nonprofits and counties to battle substance abuse Wednesday, the first ones to come from settlements that drug makers and sellers have reached after the state sued them over the opioid epidemic.
The legislatively created Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission made the recommendations for the 16 programs from among 45 that offered proposals to do the work.
Some of those that did not receive a grant will have additional opportunities as the state has already received settlement commitments in excess of $310 million.
"We're going to be sending out these grants for some time to come," Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Under these latest contracts with nonprofits, each received at least a one-year grant with an option to renew for another two years.
Most grants were for two years.
Dismas Home of Manchester got an eight-year commitment for $800,000 due to additional requirements for the program that include the purchase of property, state officials said.
The programs can include access to treatment, supportive housing, evidence-based prevention programs, support for certified addiction counselors or setting up a statewide system.
The other awarded grants included:
• Archways of Tilton: $284,034;
• Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua: $353,350;
• Cheshire County: $173,888;
• Merrimack County: $209,365;
• Sullivan County: $453,847;
• Elliot Hospital: $200,000;
• Greater Seacoast Community Health of Somersworth: $575,737;
• Hope on Haven Hill of Somersworth: $269,635;
• Makin’ It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth of Manchester: $574,350;
• Mid-State Health Center of Plymouth: $217,028;
• New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition of Dover: $875,000;
• North Country Health Consortium of Littleton: $263,787;
• The Upper Room, A Family Resource Center of Derry: $264,000;
• TLC Family Resource Center of Claremont: $568,813 and,
• Weeks Medical Center of Lancaster, $458,720.
Lori Weaver, interim commissioner with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the agency would be bringing forward an agreement with another nonprofit at a future meeting.