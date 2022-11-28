State takes first step towards new legislative parking garage
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, led the effort during the 2022 session to use $35 million in state budget surplus to build a new legislators’ parking garage. Ultimately, lawmakers spent $9.3 million to plan for the project, to be built on the parcel currently occupied by the state Department of Justice.

CONCORD — The state has approved a 20-year, $70 million lease with a politically prominent developer to provide a new home for the Department of Justice and perhaps for other state departments.

The Legislature had already approved a plan to demolish the existing Department of Justice building at 33 Capitol St. and build a new legislative parking garage on the property. The building is across the street from the State House.