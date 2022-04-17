CONCORD — Fish and Game officials are moving ahead with plans to use $55 million in federal grants to overhaul a hatchery system that in the future will likely consolidate six sites into four.
In response to a federal environmental lawsuit and a tougher, federal anti-pollution standard, the state has for three years been working on this plan to upgrade its aging network of properties where fish are raised to then stock in New Hampshire lakes and ponds.
“Now is the time to make this investment,” Fish and Game Executive Director Scott Mason told the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee late last week.
The House-Senate budget oversight panel voted, 10-0, on this request for Mason’s agency to accept and spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars to begin his hatchery overhaul.
Mason’s agency is in the midst of a $1 million engineering study which is analyzing the water quality at all six hatcheries and making recommendations on which ones should be replaced or shut down.
The latest request became time sensitive because the federal ARPA law requires all dollars be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
“We’ve got to start now even as we await the final results of the study,” Mason said.
At issue has been the level of pollution coming from the state’s largest hatchery, the Powder Mill in New Durham, which seeps into the Merrymeeting River that eventually feeds into Lake Winnipesaukee’s Alton Bay.
The Conservation Law Foundation in 2018 sued the state in federal court, alleging it was violating the Clean Water Act as it was responsible for toxic algae blooms that were choking off wildlife and degrading water quality in the area.
An independent report in 2019 found the hatchery was the biggest polluter of the river, responsible for 67% of the nitrogen and phosphorous pollution.
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the suit, prompting state officials to study how best to improve water quality at and near the Powder Mill hatchery.
Berlin hatchery second in line for upgrade
Mason said the next priority to improve or replace is the Berlin hatchery, as it’s the next one to come under these new limits on phosphorous emissions.
Together, these two hatcheries make up 60% of the state’s capacity.
The ARPA grant will be used to build two new hatcheries, one with a 150,000-pound capacity and the other to provide 100,000 pounds of space.
Mason said he will seek financial support for a third new hatchery in the next two-year capital budget that legislators will write during the 2023 legislative session.
The current capital budget does contain a $4.6 million state-backed bond the agency can use to make improvements to the Powder Mill site.
When Mason sought and got approval for a $1 million feasibility study last year, Attorney General John Formella ruled this hatchery work was a qualified expense under the part of the ARPA law that makes improvements to water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The other state hatcheries are in Twin Mountain, Milford, Warren and New Hampton.
Milford is the “youngest” hatchery and it’s 50 years old. Half of the six are more than 100 years old.
Mason said the work on Powder Mill has convinced state officials to look at using new technology that was installed at a hatchery in Roxbury, Vt.
This uses “round, bottom tank” to keep it clean and prevent phosphorous and solids from settling down in the tank, he said.
“The bottom of the tank creates enough centrifugal force that it forces the feces and uneaten food to all be processed before it all breaks down in the water,” Mason said.
Plan to keep same pace of fish stocking
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the need for this project is clear, but it’s critical that fish stocking continue while the improvements are being done.
Recreational fishing generates an estimated $100 million in direct spending and another $150 million in spinoff economic activity.
License sales to about 200,000 anglers produces $6 million a year.
Mason said the plan is to keep the old hatcheries in place while the new ones are being built.
“The goal is to hopefully maintain production throughout. Most of our hatcheries have quite a bit of land attached to them so we could build new while the old is still being run,” Mason added.
Unlike other New England states, New Hampshire’s lake water has relatively low calcium, which means native trout can’t live in all its lakes and ponds.
That’s why the state has for generations stocked fish for recreational angling.
Vermont and Massachusetts have different soil and their waterways produce bigger trout.
Some New Hampshire waters can support what Mason has called native “great breakfast trout” in the four-to-six-inch length variety.