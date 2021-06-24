BEDFORD– The Republican-led Legislature adopted the two-year $13.5 billion state budget (HB 1), but the House of Representatives took a lunch break before the critical, tight vote expected on its companion trailer bill (HB 2).
The 208-172 vote in the House, and 14-10 in the Senate, endorsed the spending priorities that has the backing of Gov. Chris Sununu.
This spending plan would take effect in a week.
House GOP leaders have spent several days, however, sweating over whether they could marshal the votes for the trailer bill that includes a ban on abortions after 24 weeks, tax cuts across the board, education vouchers, a voluntary paid family leave program and changed powers for dealing with future emergencies.
The Senate passed the trailer bill on a party-line, 14-10 vote.
Sununu reportedly tried to improve the odds of a House GOP breakthrough on the trailer bill, authoring a letter to House GOP leaders in which he said he was willing to “strengthen the process” on the emergency powers language in future legislation if the House Freedom Caucus dropped its opposition to the trailer bill.
Supporters of the spending plan noted it reduced spending by $172 million over the next two years, and it grew the balance in the state’s Rainy Day Fund to a record $158.6 million.
“This is a superlative example of how our state government should be managing our state taxpayer dollars,” said House Majority Leader Jason Osborn, R-Auburn.
House Democratic leaders had attacked the plan for reducing aid to education, not filling the gaps in federal grants for family planning and for failing to finance water pollution cleanup grants.
“It is not the New Hampshire way for the Legislature to cause suffering for citizens by increasing their property tax burden,” said Rep. Kate Murray, D-New Castle.
Some of the most divisive debate was over family planning as House Democrats failed to get $1.2 million in additional money to make up for a Trump administration “gag rule” that will not be fully undone by the Biden White House for nearly another year.
Emotional debate over family planning
State Rep. Joshua Query, D-Manchester, give emotional testimony in revealing he had unknowingly come in contact with the HIV virus in April 2020 when he was “uninsured and unemployed.”
He contacted the local reproductive health care center and other programs that helped make sure he was eligible to receive initially at no-cost prophylaxis drugs that cost $40,000 for three months.
“Planned Parenthood saved my life,” said Query, who took other expensive drugs after the first course until three separate tests confirmed he was HIV negative.
State Rep. Jess Edward, R-Auburn, defended the House budget on the topic, noting that family planning spending would go up in this plan.
“We care about family planning; we want to make sure STDs (sexually-transmitted diseases) are under control, that women can get the screenings they need to be viable,” Edwards said.
“We are not filling in the gap for the Biden administration, but we are increasing by 10% a year for family planning.”
Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said nearly 60 towns including the property-poorest will get less aid to education in each of the next two years than they got in the current budget cycle that ends June 30.
“The one thing this budget will assuredly do is raise property taxes,” said Heath, a former state education agency executive.
House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said the spending increase in the current budget the Democratically-led Legislature passed in 2019 was unsustainable.
“This budget is smaller than the present budget but still puts funding where it is needed,” Weyler said.
Critics faulted spending on homeless
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua condemned the final package for its failure to spend enough money to support homeless programs.
“We had the money to do the right thing to support our vulnerable citizens. Instead, Republicans chose to turn a blind eye to the issue in order to give handouts to the ultra-wealthy,” Rosenwald said.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the Senate had added back spending to the plan because the current budget had a near-$300 million surplus, but budget writers were frugal in planning for the future.
“The budget we passed today reflects the strong Republican agenda we put forward last January, the same one the voters supported,” Morse said prior to the final House vote.
“It’s balanced, lives within our means, helps working families, supports Main Street businesses, protects taxpayers, cares for our most vulnerable, improves education, funds mental health and substance abuse programs, reduces regulatory burdens and keeps New Hampshire streets and homes safe.”