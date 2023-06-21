Commission to study state pot sale moves forward
House and Senate negotiators endorsed Wednesday creating a high-powered commission to study and recommend how the state could control the sale of marijuana to adults.

CONCORD — Creating a commission to explore the state-controlled sale of marijuana to adults took a big step forward Wednesday.

A team of House and Senate negotiators endorsed the makeup and mission of the commission, which was first proposed by the State Senate. The Senate came up with the commission after it voted, 14-10, to kill separate legislation (HB 639) to allow the sale of cannabis on the commercial market.