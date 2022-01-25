CONCORD — State environmental regulators are supporting a bipartisan bill that would direct the state to come up with limits on forever chemicals in soils in New Hampshire.
Advocates maintain the measure (HB 1547) is a logical extension to the state’s 2020 decision to adopt maximum amounts for these perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in groundwater.
The state Department of Environmental Services (DES) offered its backing of the bill once the sponsors agreed to strike specific contaminant levels for the four most common PFAS substances.
Waste Management Division Director Michael Wimsatt said it made more sense to give his agency until November 2023 to go through rulemaking to set these levels, as was done with the groundwater standards.
“I daresay we are doing more sampling for PFAS substances than any other state in the nation right now, though Vermont is probably a close second,” Wimsatt said.
PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s in consumer products like cookware, food packaging and stain repellents. The Environmental Protection Agency says the chemicals do not break down and can accumulate over time in the environment and the body, posing health risks to humans.
New Hampshire became heavily involved in the regulation of PFAS after contamination linked to the Saint Gobain Performance Plastics plant in Merrimack was found to have leached into the groundwater and polluted hundreds of private wells.
The company has helped pay for the extension of town water service to many residents while others have continued to purchase bottled water or installed their own carbon filtration systems that separates out the PFAS before the water reaches the tap.
Removing PFAS from the soil is more complex and may not be necessary unless the quantity in the ground is so high that it’s a threat to human health, Wimsatt said.
“We don’t have a magic bullet for treating soil and I don’t think we are going to have one any time soon,” Wimsatt told the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.
State Rep. Maureen Mooney, R-Merrimack, was the lead sponsor of the bill, which had the backing of the town’s lawmakers from both parties.
“We think this is the next step that should be taken to protect the public from PFAS contamination,” Mooney said.
Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, said the legislation is also intended to give DES the authority to continue to expand the number of chemicals that would come under these limits, since companies alter the makeup of their substances so they are no longer regulated.
“This would deal with the whole whack-a-mole phenomenon where we think we’ve got one chemical regulated and then they change a molecule so it’s no longer covered,” Rung said.
In a three-part study funded by the state, the U.S. Geological Survey is taking soil samples at known contamination sites across New Hampshire, looking at soil types and doing field studies.
It’s possible that the state may come up with soil standards that vary depending on the composition since some soil is more porous than others, Wimsatt said.
Based on some initial soil sampling, Wimsatt said, the level of PFAS found in Merrimack and surrounding towns for the most part was not high enough to be a threat to children playing outside and ingesting the dirt.
The only elevated levels in soil found were on property close to the Saint Gobain plant, Wimsatt said.