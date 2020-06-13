A week ago, he was a young, aspiring businessman with no political profile.
Now he is the new face of a New Hampshire Republican Party whose leadership wants to take back control of Concord in November.
He’s Ryan Terrell of Nashua, Gov. Chris Sununu’s nominee for the state Board of Education, whom the Democratic-led Executive Council rejected last week.
A black man, Terrell would have been the board’s first person of color in many years.
Last Friday, Terrell decided to consider his defeat only a temporary setback. He visited Nashua City Hall to file his GOP candidacy for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Accompanying Terrell on this political rite of passage were former House Speaker Bill O’Brien of Nashua, Nashua Republican City Committee Chairman Jack Tulley and former House Majority Leader Peter Silva.
O’Brien and Silva also signed up to try to win back seats in the House. O’Brien lived in Mont Vernon when he was speaker and left the House in 2016.
“I think this is a great new opportunity for me,” Terrell said in an interview.
“I want to go to Concord to help preserve the New Hampshire Advantage and to support the agenda of Governor Sununu.”
Terrell is running in Ward 4, by far the most Democratic precinct in the Gate City.
The only time in the past 30 years that a Republican won a seat from that ward was in 2010, the Tea Party-dominated election that put O’Brien in the speaker’s chair and gave him a 3-1 GOP majority.
Volinsky offers mea culpa
Executive Councilor and Democratic primary candidate for governor Andru Volinsky said he is not sorry he opposed Terrell’s nomination to the board.
He is, however, apologizing for referring to Sununu’s pick as a form of “tokenism.”
“It was in the heat of the discussion with the governor and I used a term that I shouldn’t have. It was a mistake,” Volinsky said Friday.
“The adult thing to do is apologize and move on, and that’s what I am doing.”
Volinsky maintains the state education panel is the “most important board” in all of state government and he will not vote for candidates who don’t have a track record of supporting public schools.
Since Sununu became governor, Volinsky has criticized Sununu’s Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, comparing him to U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has come under similar attacks from public school advocates.
“There are plenty of young people, plenty of people of color that have shown their commitment to public education,” Volinsky said.
Sununu unloads on council
Sununu was elected governor after serving on the Executive Council for three terms.
He respects the role the council plays as the state’s de facto board of directors, meeting every two weeks to approve all significant state contracts and political appointments.
That’s what made notable Sununu’s explosive riff at the end of last week, in which he assailed the three Democrats on the council, Michael Cryans of Hanover, Debora Pignatelli of Nashua and Volinsky.
Sununu was especially upset about Volinsky’s reference to “tokenism” and the comment that Terrell’s appointment would be “demeaning” to the board.
“The comments that were made by the council yesterday were terrible, absolutely deplorable in my view,” Sununu said.
“I don’t know if they now know they were or not, but they were just inexcusable.”
Sununu said Terrell would have brought a fresh new voice to the board as someone whose public high school was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, which forced him to attend a charter school.
“Ryan is exactly what the Board of Education needs — private sector experience, an entrepreneur who thinks outside the box. To reject that is such a loss for the state. It’s just totally wrong.”
The animus between Sununu and the council’s Democrats has been building since last July, when they voted as a bloc to turn down his nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to become chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Then the political temperature rose when Sununu nominated Eddie Edwards, the GOP’s nominee for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2013, to become the chief of the state’s professional licensing bureau last spring.
In response, the council set the choice aside and for four months hasn’t had a hearing on the nomination.
New candidate for Senate
By the numbers, State Senate District 16 is the friendliest to Republicans of the three seats that include parts of Manchester.
Along with Manchester Wards 1, 2 and 12, voters in the towns of Bow, Candia, Hooksett and Dunbarton fill this post.
Democrat and Manchester Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh won both a special election in 2017 and then a general election in 2018.
State GOP leaders were celebrating at week’s end that they found a new hopeful to run this time, venture capitalist Jason Syversen of Dunbarton.
Syversen grew up in poverty and went on to work at BAE Systems as an engineer before founding his own high-tech business.
Syversen sold the business and retired at age 42 to focus on charitable work.
“I feel now as if I have something to give back to this state that’s been so good to me,” Syversen said.
Sununu winner in stalemate
The 2020 legislation session isn’t over until the end of this month, but it’s difficult to see them accomplishing much more.
The civil unrest between minority Republicans and House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff’s leadership team resulted in the majority failing to adopt new deadlines that would keep alive all pending bills.
Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart, the House GOP holds all the cards, with any bill now requiring a two-thirds vote to advance.
Sununu is the biggest winner of the impasse.
That’s because it means he will not have to spend the summer of his re-election campaign vetoing dozens of Democratic pet bills.
It also will limit the final legislative achievements that Democratic primary candidate and Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes is likely to have.
Victims’ rights initiative back
With nearly 200 pages of amendments, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the Democratic-led state Senate has worked on in recent days.
They meet to take up their jam-packed agenda this Tuesday in Representatives Hall.
One significant change is expected to revive a major fight.
That’s Marsy’s Law, the bid to give victims constitutional rights at least equal to those charged with criminal offenses.
In 2017, the Republican-led House of Representatives rejected this proposal as a constitutional amendment.
Now it returns in a different form, as legislation that is part of an 18-page amendment to a House-passed bill (HB 705).
The revised bill would eliminate an exemption in criminal law that prevents charges from being brought against a spouse.
It also removes time limits on the filing of sexual assault or incest charges.
If the Senate approves the change, which is likely, it still must clear the two-thirds hurdle to be taken up in the House before the end of the 2020 session.
Democrat quietly quits
As The Dome first reported, state GOP leaders challenged the right of Hanover Democrat Garret Muscatel to continue serving in the House because because he had returned home to Thousand Oaks, Calif., after COVID-19 closed Dartmouth College, where he is a student.
In response, Muscatel vowed to stay in the House, criticizing the move as another attempt by New Hampshire GOP leaders to intimidate student voters.
Ever so quietly last week, Muscatel turned in a brief letter of resignation.
Since the House last met in the State House three months ago, it has lost six members, three who died and three who stepped down. Three were Democrats, and three were Republicans.
Drug pricing reform floated
In a new report, the fiscally conservative Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy urges New Hampshire to follow New Jersey’s lead and switch to an online reverse auction for contracting with pharmacy benefit managers to deliver purchasing services for state government.
The report concludes the state could save up to $22 million a year by making this switch.
The state’s current, three-year contract for these services costs the state $212 million.
In an online reverse auction, pre-qualified suppliers provide competing bids (typically over multiple rounds) to a single buyer. It is the reverse of a forward auction, in which buyers compete to purchase a product or service from a single seller.
New Hampshire would become the single buyer inviting several pharmacy benefit managers to bid on services.
That’s where the savings come in, according to this report’s author, Wayne Winegarden, a senior fellow business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute, a California think tank that promotes conservative free-market principles.