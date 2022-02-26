GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU said he is working to streamline the state’s licensing process.
During the pandemic, the Sununu administration had success speeding up the licensing of medical providers and giving out-of-state nurses reciprocal licenses to work here.
Now he is looking to modernize the system.
“We license something like 200,000 individuals in this state, right? That’s a lot of licenses. Frankly, I personally think it’s too many. I think we over-license,” Sununu said last week.
“There’s always a reason to do it. You can always find some reason to do it. But sometimes you look at some of these licensing groups, and you say, why does that even exist, right?”
According to an Institute for Justice report, 27 states have more burdensome licensing systems than New Hampshire’s.
Hawaii was the most burdensome. Vermont (ninth) and Massachusetts (25th) had worse scores than the Granite State.
But Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine were less difficult.
“There is definitely a revamping that has to happen overall with licensure. And I think COVID is a bit the impetus to really do that and do it in a very forward-looking manner, not just reacting to one small issue or another,” Sununu said.
They’re coming back
We’ve been saying for weeks the House and Senate Republican leadership were preparing to bring lawmakers back into their respective chambers in March.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, made it official Wednesday with notice the House will return March 10.
This came a short time after Sununu had announced the state was withdrawing the public health recommendation that all should wear masks while in closed settings indoors.
“We think it is time to get back into Representatives Hall to do what the people of New Hampshire elected us to do,” Packard said.
“The benchmarks are moving in the right direction, and with thoughtful management, we can continue to move forward towards normalcy.”
Packard stressed that N95 masks and other personal protection equipment would be available for people to use if they wish.
On Thursday, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the upper chamber would be leaving massive Representatives Hall and returning to its much smaller chamber when it meets March 17.
Sununu said the timing seems right.
“I mean, look at the numbers. Look at the data. Look at the trends. Look at the fact that so many folks in the House of Representatives are vaccinated. A lot of other people have natural immunity,” Sununu said.
“Whether it’s the House of Representatives, or Bob’s Barber Shop, or whatever it might be, folks can really get back.”
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, who is suffering from late-stage prostate cancer, strongly disagreed.
“Moving House sessions to Representatives Hall is a shortsighted decision that will put members at risk,” Cushing said last week.
“House Democrats continue to believe that remote access to House sessions is an essential, cost-effective way to navigate the current pandemic. Packing people into Representatives Hall like sardines with no mask or vaccination requirement or other prevention strategies is a disaster in the making.”
House, Senate to be quiet
With most school districts on their winter break, the New Hampshire Legislature is giving its members a few days off as well.
After seven weeks of hearings on 2022 bills, the breakneck pace slows to a near standstill, with only one committee (House Ways and Means) holding hearings a single day on Thursday.
The Senate is dark nearly the entire week, with only its Finance and Ways and Means Committee holding a briefing on the economy Friday morning with House counterparts.
Six House committees will hold executive sessions to make progress on the number of bills to be acted on.
Support for legal pot high
In 2013, surveys showed New Hampshire was closely divided over whether to legalize marijuana, with 49% for and 45% against.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center last week reported on how far the issue has come, with 74% now in favor and 15% opposed.
The poll showed backing for a proposal (HB 1598) to have the state hold the monopoly on retail sale and sell it at liquor stores.
On that point, 68% were in favor, 20% were opposed, 11% were neutral, and 2% were unsure.
The idea has plenty of critics, including Loudon resident Paul Morrissette, a partner of several adult-use cannabis licenses in Maine with a brother who runs a large cultivation business in Holyoke, Mass.
Morrissette wrote the prime sponsor of this latest bill, Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, with some criticisms.
He said 15 cultivators would not be enough to supply 10 stores, and the average $70,000 in inventory costs is probably a third of what it needs to be.
“Your bill currently has several problems and obstacles and structural issues that won’t work in actual practice in that industry,” Morrissette wrote Abbas.
The House Ways and Means Committee will host the second public hearing on Abbas’ bill Thursday.
More Senate possibilities
Following the Senate’s passage of changes to their redistricting maps, potential candidates continue to look at their new options.
Two-term state Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, said he’s seriously considering a run for the District 16 seat held by Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh.
“I think I have the time to make the commitment and believe I have something to offer,” Yakubovich said during a recent interview.
Cavanaugh’s reelection bid looks tougher now that two city wards and Bow have been removed from the district and the GOP towns of Goffstown and Raymond have been added.
Still no word on what Republicans will step up to seek the District 7 Senate seat that Canterbury Republican Harold French said he’s exiting to run for Congress.
Some are promoting the possibility of state Rep. and former state Sen. Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
For four terms, Gordon represented District 2 in the seat now held by Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, who is seeking reelection.
The new Senate map moves Gordon’s hometown of Bristol into District 7, along with many other towns Gordon represented in the past, including Bridgewater, Alexandria, Danbury, Grafton, Hebron, Hill and Wilmot.
After leaving the Senate, Gordon became a circuit court judge and often presided in the Franklin court, which has jurisdiction over Tilton. Both of those communities will be in District 7.
HHS boss: Beyond COVID
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has lived 24-7 with the challenges of COVID, but she said her agency has for some time been shifting more attention to other work.
“I think we started transitioning out of COVID being dominant several months ago. You’ve seen several projects come online around mental health: buying Hampstead Hospital, building a forensic hospital, investing in another psychiatric hospital,” Shibinette said.
“As much as the department has focused quite a bit over the past two years on COVID, we’ve done a lot more than just COVID.”
Virus no longer top issue
It’s perhaps appropriate then that the pandemic keeps moving down the list of most important issues facing the state.
Likely voters ranked it third in the latest UNH poll, with 9% calling it the biggest issue, behind jobs and economy (27%) and housing (13%). Much lower, in order, were education, drugs, taxes, health care and the state budget.
COVID reporting change?
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said no final decisions have been made, but the state is considering changes in its reporting of COVID-19 cases.
The state no longer reports daily counts for school outbreaks of the virus, instead issuing a weekly summary.
Florida ended its daily reporting of COVID-19 cases in late November.
“There are ongoing discussions nationally about redefining some of the metrics for tracking COVID-19 and how we assess risk,” Chan said.
“How we report numbers out, as a state, I think we’re continuing some of those discussions internally.”
Redistricting for junkies
Redistricting is an important activity that happens once a decade, but most voters do not tune into it.
The redistricting of the state’s two congressional districts has gotten plenty of media attention, since the House GOP-passed map would make it much harder for Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to win a third term in the First Congressional District.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center asked if they knew anything about that map; 33% said they did, and 64% said they didn’t. Analysts will tell you 33% is likely artificially high, since some people might fib to appear “informed.”
Fewer than half of independents (45%) or Democrats (42%) said they knew anything about the maps, and even fewer Republicans (20%) did.
Among those “in the know,” 80% said they thought the House GOP map was unfair and 10% said it was fair.
Victims fund reloaded
A few weeks ago, the bill (HB 1677) to create a $100 million fund to compensate victims of abuse at the Youth Development Center looked to be on life support.
Lawyers for the victims declared the Sununu-backed bill to be a “non-starter.”
Attorney General John Formella and Senior Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ramsay have now gotten the bill to a much healthier place, further refining it through three work sessions.
David Vicinanzo, lead lawyer for the victims, said the changes represented “significant progress.” He also had suggestions.
Vicinanzo said he would do away with a proposed $150,000 cap on how much a victim can receive for “physical” abuse, because state law now allows up to $325,000 for civil claims brought against the state.
“There are also plenty that were more worth than that, and I don’t know why they would participate in it if they were going to be low-balled,” Vicinanzo said.
To make sure all victims have access, Vicinanzo said the law should include “unlawful confinement” as grounds for recovery.
Former Finance Chairman and Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, wasn’t fond of that idea.
“To say someone is harmed from solitary confinement, you are setting a precedent. Everyone in prison could sue us,” Weyler said.
The House panel plans to make a recommendation on this bill March 8.
Hassan funding targeted
Last week, the National Review featured Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., prominently in a story targeting Senate Democrats who rail against corporate influence in politics yet take plenty of it for their campaigns.
“In 2021, Hassan accepted $429,150 in contributions directly from Amazon, BlackRock, Intel, Deloitte, Barclays, Nike and other corporate PACs…” the story said.
It faulted Hassan for taking $1,500 from current and former lobbyists for ZTE, a Chinese technology company fined for exporting U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea.
The two other Senate Democrats featured in the article, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, pledged not to take corporate money. Hassan never made that vow.
Rick Wiley, a top adviser to GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc’s campaign, lobbied for ZTE, and Jim Merrill, finance chair for GOP candidate Chuck Morse, lobbied for Terrafugia, a Chinese company owned by a Communist Party official.
“While all of her opponents have corporate lobbyists running their campaigns, Sen. Hassan has a long record of standing up to corporate special interests,” Hassan campaign spokesman Kevin Donohoe said in a statement, adding she voted several times to put ZTE out of business.