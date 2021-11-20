MANY MEMBERS of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee went beyond the call of duty to make it to Friday’s meeting, at which a controversial $22.5 million COVID-19 grant was approved.
State Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, had been out of state with family when Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, told him the vote was on and he had to cut things short if he wanted to be heard.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, had become ill after routine knee surgery, and many figured he would be absent, but there he was as well.
Likewise, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, made it after being sidelined with illness a few weeks ago.
“I want to thank people who canceled their personal plans to be here. I really appreciate it,” said Fiscal Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, who has had a busy and stressful few months as the head of this panel.
Signs of Senate runs
Both Senate President Morse and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are seriously exploring whether to run for the U.S. Senate.
Each had been assembling a statewide organization with an eye toward running for governor when Gov. Chris Sununu foiled those plans.
Morse has GOP strategist and lobbyist Jim Merrill advising him. Edelblut has turned to Brent Littlefield, his main consultant when Edelblut ran for governor in 2016.
Several people who have talked with Morse say they hear someone who had been prepared to move on from the State House after 2022 and sees the Senate opening as a different opportunity and an unexpected challenge.
You saw firsthand Morse’s potential to raise big money and build a network at his annual fundraiser at the Atkinson Country Club, which had a record crowd last month.
Even more than Morse, Edelblut is already in the zone of talking as much about federal as state politics, now that a bid to try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., could be in the offing.
Edelblut has a factor to consider that Morse does not.
If he jumps in the race, he has to decide whether he can stay on as the state’s education chief.
Morse can and surely would run for the U.S. Senate from his State House perch.
It’s more complicated for Edelblut.
We recall in 2010 when then-Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen of Manchester was thinking about running for governor against a popular Gov. John Lynch.
Ultimately, Stephen, a conservative Republican, stepped down from HHS, ran competitively and lost to Lynch, who won his fourth term.
You can bet the New Hampshire Democratic Party would have trackers following every public statement and appearance Edelblut made in his official state capacity in hopes of catching moments that looked more political than administrative.
Others already testing the waters including Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith and former Congressman Frank Guinta.
Decisions by Morse and Edelblut, which won’t come until after the holidays, will have an impact on others who might be giving the race a look.
Meanwhile, 2020 Senate candidate and retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is still very much in the race. Bolduc is well liked by vaccine mandate opponents, who won’t be sending Morse any Christmas cards this year.
Biden’s pick applauded
As we first reported on social media, President Joe Biden appointed Michael Vlacich of Concord, senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, as administrator for the Small Business Administration in Region 1, which covers all of New England.
Vlacich has served on the senior staff for both Sens. Maggie Hassan and Shaheen and ran the coordinated campaigns for the Democratic Party during two presidential campaign cycles.
He also was president and CEO of the New Hampshire College and University Council and served as state economic development director.
His wife, Liz Purdy, is a veteran public policy consultant, and the couple have two daughters.
“Mike has served NH for nearly 25 years through his various roles in public service, many of which I’m glad to have shared w/him, first in the State House & now in Congress,” Shaheen said.
Despite many years of partisan political experience, Vlacich has plenty of Republican friends, who hailed the appointment.
Having a friendly local running the SBA is never a bad thing for your state’s economy.
Historic racing stumbles
The move to legalize betting on historic horse races hit a glitch last week.
The Joint Committee on Legislative Administrative Rules voted to lodge an objection against the proposed rule the New Hampshire Lottery had submitted for the new form of legalized gambling.
In 2021, the Legislature ended years of considering this issue by deciding to permit charitable gaming operators to have this option.
Historic racing will generate profit for operators and more money for the charities, which benefit from gambling at 16 different “mini-casino” venues across the state.
There are technical issues with the rules, but we’ve learned some leading legislators are especially unhappy with a specific provision that caps how much these gaming operators would make off the top in profit.
As proposed, the rule would cap the operator’s own profit at “6.33 times” what they make from other charitable games.
The operator would then have to split any additional profit with the charities.
During debate on historic racing, opponents charged the bill was too open-ended in how much it let operators make compared to the split they get from other charity gambling.
Look for this issue to surface during the 2022 legislative session.
Legislative vaccine clinic
The New Hampshire General Court will be using the state’s mobile vaccination team to hold a voluntary in-house vaccine and booster shot clinic on Friday, Dec. 10.
The clinic will be open to all lawmakers, staff and their families, including children 5 to 12 years old.
All three versions of the vaccine will be available for initial COVID-19 or booster shots. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said all those affected will be given instructions by email on how to register.
Of grants, infrastructure
As COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations soared to a 10-month high, Sununu was working to ensure that lawmakers approved the $22.5 million grant and did not have a weekly COVID media briefing.
Sununu also welcomed Biden back to New Hampshire at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport.
Hours before the visit, Sununu released a letter urging the White House to make sure New Hampshire got more from the infrastructure bill than the state has gotten in the past from federal highway and other spending measures.
After the meeting, Sununu said his talks with Biden were productive.
Council back home
It may not be business as usual, but the Executive Council returns to the State House on Monday for its first meeting there in months.
The council was off-site during its long summer road show, then because of COVID-19 protests.
The group meets earlier than its usual Wednesday date this week, no doubt because of Thanksgiving Day plans.
It wouldn’t be a council meeting without COVID contracts.
The group will take up a request for an $8 million contract for the state to expand access of in-home PCR tests for workers, parents and children.
The Department of Education is also seeking extension of COVID-19 consulting grants, one with Cookson Strategies Corp. of Manchester to provide flyers and other materials to promote grant programs and the other with Protiviti Government Services of Alexandria, Va.
This is a firm Edelblut brought on a year ago to help the agency organize the more than $500 million in grants it has had to manage since the pandemic began.
New performance audit
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee has approved the Legislative Audit Division’s next performance audit, which will examine the licensing process and other procedures regarding the state’s mental health workforce.
Medicaid bump continues
State officials said New Hampshire will receive another $35 million in federal Medicaid grants following the Biden administration’s decision to extend the federal COVID-19 emergency through mid-January 2022.
That’s the good news.
If you’re a fiscal conservative, the bad news is it means many made eligible for Medicaid because of the pandemic will not be knocked off the program until the federal state of emergency concludes.
The governor has estimated the state is spending at least $10 million a month in state dollars to support those on Medicaid who won’t be eligible once the emergency has passed.
The state has hired a consultant to urge those on Medicaid to come in and have their eligibility confirmed.