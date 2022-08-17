CONCORD — State and local police helped calm down a man who had come to the State House and made threats on his way to Attorney General John Formella’s office across the street Tuesday morning.
State House staff had reported the unidentified man first appeared at the office of House Speaker Sherman Packard’s office on the third floor.
After making threats some feared alluded to “suicide by cop,” officials said, he abruptly left the office.
State police reviewed surveillance video that confirmed the man had left the State House.
After leaving to head to the AG’s office, state and local officers stopped the individual outside the building to calm down the situation, state officials said.
“This afternoon the New Hampshire Department of Justice received information that a distraught person was on his way to the Attorney General’s Office from the State House,” said Michael Garrity, Formella’s director of communications.
“NH DOJ Investigators worked with State Police and Concord Police to locate the individual and speak with him. The person did not violate any laws and the situation was resolved without incident.”
A large police presence took place outside and inside the State House once authorities learned of the man's threat.
The matter drew far less attention at this time of year because legislators are not paid mileage to attend State House meetings during the summer months.
As a result, few lawmakers make the trip to Concord for legislative business in July and August.
All lawmakers will be back for a one-day session Sept. 15 to take up the vetoes of Gov. Chris Sununu.