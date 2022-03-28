CONCORD — The state on Monday began advertising for commercial insurance companies to run the state’s first voluntary paid family and medical leave plan, while Gov. Chris Sununu vowed to veto a House-passed bill that would kill the new program.
The request for proposals, from the departments of Administrative Services, Employment Security and Insurance, is the biggest development on this front since Sununu got legislative leaders to include the new benefit in the two-year state budget.
“A statewide, private-market, truly voluntary paid leave plan does not exist in any other state, and New Hampshire is leading the way,” Sununu said in a statement. “After years of talk, we are finally moving forward with a viable paid leave product that is available to anyone who wants it and forced upon no one who does not. Today is another step in the right direction for New Hampshire families!”
Two years in a row, Sununu vetoed legislation to create a mandatory benefit he called an “income tax.” The bills would have allowed employers to deduct from a worker’s wages to pay for the benefit.
The program Sununu signed off on will make covered workers eligible for up to six weeks of leave at 60% of their salary if they or a loved one are sick. The coverage is meant to be equal to benefits under the federal Family and Medical Leave law.
Once it is up and running, the program will be open to all state employees and to private employers of any size. Companies that offer it can claim 50% of its premiums as a credit against what they owe the state under the low-rate Business Enterprise Tax.
Employees of companies not already in the program also can apply for the benefit and can’t be charged more than $5 a week for it.
“With this voluntary plan, New Hampshire has once again shown how innovative approaches to public policy issues can provide viable solutions,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt.
Richard Lavers, deputy employment security commissioner, said he thinks the benefit will be popular once it’s available.
“New Hampshire is yet again differentiating itself from other states in the region and the country as we continue to strive to do all that we can to attract and retain essential workforce for our growing employer base,” Lavers said.
Not so fast, some say
Earlier this month the House of Representatives passed over to the state Senate a bill (HB 1165) that would revoke the benefit before it even started.
Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, said there were too many unanswered questions. He also said commercial carriers already have presented plans to the Insurance Department to offer the benefit on their own.
“This proves the private market already can and will provide FMLI type insurance through the free market without bureaucracy’s involvement,” Turcotte said.
“Since the FMLI plan will not be implemented any earlier than the end of 2022, we have the opportunity to remove it from the books before it is forever ensconced into law.”
The House passed this bill over to the Senate by a vote of 172-164. Republicans backed the program’s repeal, 169-16. Democrats voted to keep the program, 148-3.
Sununu said he doesn’t expect that bill to get to him, but if it does, he would veto it.