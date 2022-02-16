MANCHESTER — A move to legalize the state-run sale of marijuana to those 21 years or older won initial approval in the House of Representatives Wednesday.
While only the first step for this bill (HB 1598), the 235-119 vote revealed bipartisan support for this first-in-the-nation concept of a state monopoly for marijuana sales.
The measure now heads to the House Finance Committee for review of its fiscal details, which include $14 million in startup and first-year operating costs for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission to sell marijuana at 10 retail outlets.
“This is a compromise by many who favor recreational cannabis and many, like me, who traditionally had opposed this,” said House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Daryl Abbas, the prime architect of the plan.
Rep Susan Homola, R-Hollis, warned of more addiction among youths, more spending to battle substance abuse and other social ills.
“New Hampshire has held the line on marijuana legalization. We do not want to be the first state drug cartel now,” Homola said.
She also objected to a committee amendment offered with little debate that she called a “banking scheme” for lenders to get around the federal prohibition of banks being involved in the sale of a controlled drug, which is illegal under federal law.
After a six-month study that concluded it was needed, the state Business Finance Authority would create a “single-purpose depository bank” to receive all deposits from the liquor commission from marijuana sales.
The bill would give the BFA $10 million in state dollars to provide initial capital for this bank.
“This would make New Hampshire cartel, drug dealer and money launderer, all at once,” Homola said.
Democrats carry debate
Wisely, Abbas chose to deploy only House Democrats as speakers other than himself to speak in favor of the bill.
The Democratic minority had championed past bills that went through the House but died in the Senate to legalize, regulate and tax the sale of marijuana.
Many conservative Republicans balked at backing new taxes for any purpose, including to sell marijuana.
The strategy Wednesday allowed many libertarian-minded Republicans to join House Democrats in support of the bill without having to publicly advocate for it.
Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, said the new plan builds on the successful model of the state liquor monopoly by having no taxes on the sale of the product.
Having only the state sell it will prevent oversaturation of the market that’s been seen in other states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana, he said.
“This is a big win for our state,” Conley said. “It is time to get this done,” Conley said.
Revenue for school taxes
Abbas has said this plan could generate up to $250 million a year in profit, with the first $25 million set aside for substance abuse treatment.
The legislation would use 90% of the rest of state profits to reduce the state education property tax, which could represent significant tax relief, Abbas said.
“The time for talking is over,” Abbas said. “The time is for us to take action and deliver statewide property tax relief for the state of New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire has decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and expanded its access to medicinal marijuana for eligible patients since Chris Sununu became governor.
In the past, Sununu has opposed recreational sale of marijuana and was even more militant against the idea at the height of the opioid epidemic.
The liquor commission remained neutral on the idea but the Department of Safety, local and county law enforcement leaders had all opposed it.
Many leaders in the legalized-cannabis movement have also come out against the state monopoly concept, wanting sales to be made legal in an unfettered free market.