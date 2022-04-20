CONCORD — A key Senate committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend killing a House-passed bill to make New Hampshire the first state to hold a monopoly on the sale of recreational marijuana to adults.
Following a two-hour public hearing, even potential supporters on the Senate Ways and Means Committee said they viewed this unique proposal (HB 1598) as unworkable.
“I find this bill has so many problems with it,” said Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua. “This bill itself is not fixable today.”
The prime author of the measure, state Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said legalization is coming, and having the state Liquor Commission run the business would generate the most profit and produce the least social fallout.
All of New Hampshire’s neighboring states allow the recreational sale of pot, and Abbas noted Massachusetts has approved licenses for 387 retail stores.
“I don’t want that to be the way we do it in New Hampshire,” Abbas said. “This is a way to minimize those social impacts, having one store in a large town.”
Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski warned this could increase costs for law enforcement by $80 million a year.
Bryfonski, speaking for the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, urged lawmakers not to accept the inevitability of marijuana becoming legal for anyone over 21.
“Nothing in the world is inevitable except death and taxes, as they say. This is a decision for your committee to make,” Bryfonski said.
Critic cites impact on guns
Marijuana possession is against federal law, and Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said this could be used in the future to violate someone’s Second Amendment rights.
“Aren’t we one administration away from someone deciding they are going to disarm the citizens by going after the people who are using marijuana recreationally and medicinally?” Daniels asked.
Bill supporter Devon Chaffee, executive director with the Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, urged the Senate to end a decade of being the graveyard for all these measures.
“We are done waiting for the perfect bill on this issue,” Chaffee said, adding that 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.
“The sky did not fall — there was no reefer madness. You can’t call it an experiment any longer,” Chaffee said.
The liquor agency estimated the state would net $50 million in profit from these sales at up to 10 separate retail outlets it would run.
House tax experts lowered that estimate to $40 million annually because the bill would not permit the retail sale of edibles such as marijuana-infused drinks and snacks like gummies and brownies.
“Why would we not entertain putting edibles in these locations?” asked Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton.
Push to include edibles
A key supporter, Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton said, “My only answer is crawl before you walk, walk before you run. Start with baby steps.”
Senate Committee Chairman Bob Giuda said this would create an “explosive black market” for edibles.
The legislation would still let state retail stores sell edibles, but only to those who already get marijuana because they have an eligible medical condition.
Many charged this would decimate the not-for-profit Alternative Treatment Centers that currently dispense therapeutic cannabis.
Heather Marie Brown, a co-chairman of the program’s advisory board, said patients will flock to retail stores for cheaper edibles, but will not receive the counseling they get now.
More than a dozen students also testified against the idea, warning it would make pot even more accessible in schools.
“I have close friends whose parents openly buy and give their children marijuana to use,” said Kaylee Mcglynn, a sophomore at Raymond High School.
In the bill, 50% of profit would go to reduce the statewide property tax paid by local taxpayers, 30% would reduce the debt of the state retirement system, 10% would support anti-substance abuse programs, 5% would go to law enforcement and 5% to child mental health programs.
The Senate is viewed as likely to kill this bill, but it doesn’t mean the cause will go away.
Abbas is the leading candidate for the seat that Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is leaving to run for U.S. Senate.
The Senate on Thursday will vote on another House-approved bill to legalize the home cultivation of marijuana for adults to have up to six plants (HB 629).
The Senate has repeatedly turned back this option, which routinely has won approval in the House.
Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee barely endorsed it by a 3-2 vote.