The following are key themes of Gov. Chris Sununu’s state of the state speech to the New Hampshire Legislature on Thursday.
- Prescription drug reform: Pressed for passage of bills to import cheaper drugs from Canada, outlaw price gouging and give more transparency to consumers.
- Pregnant workers: Endorsed bill to outlaw discrimination in the workplace for pregnant women.
- Voluntary paid leave: Said his proposal for voluntary leave program is “only shot” of becoming law in 2020.
- Long-term care working group: Named panel to spend the next 90 days to come up with ways to improve options to nursing homes for seniors
- Student debt relief: After defeat in 2019, he was hopeful at compromise to create a program to help families with college costs.
- Veterans suicide prevention: Working with federal partners to inform vets about available mental health services.