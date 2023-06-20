NASHUA — Four-term Gov. Chris Sununu — who said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek a fifth one — left no doubt during his State of the State address Tuesday where he stands on a number of issues.
While employing mostly superlatives in his assessment of the state’s fiscal, economic and social condition, Sununu didn’t mince words in answering audience questions following his address.
Asked, for instance, his thoughts on commuter rail, which the questioner called a “phenomenal” possibility, Sununu replied, “Are you ready? It’s an awful idea.”
That prompted groans from a handful of attendees.
Sununu went on to cite a recently completed study that said the project would cost at least $550 million — if not more, because of inflation — and he offered that “95 percent of its purpose would be to bring commuters from Nashua and Manchester to work in Boston.
“If we invest $550 million in anything, it should be infrastructure, broadband, and so forth, and we’re doing that,” he said.
Rail was one of the numerous topics Sununu touched upon at Tuesday’s event, hosted by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce at the Event Center at the Courtyard by Marriott in Nashua.
”I really think we have other priorities right now ... the realities of the cost are just awful,” Sununu continued, citing not only the $550 million startup cost but the annual subsidies needed to maintain the service, which he estimated at $14 million to $15 million.
Beyond the cost, Sununu pointed out that the system would be run by the embattled MBTA, which he called “one of the most dysfunctional, backwards organizations in America.”
Sununu said a critical shortage of health care workers triggered by the pandemic and still not improving, has been compounded by a lawsuit that hospitals filed earlier this year against the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The suit targets the DHHS’ practice of “boarding” people who are involuntarily hospitalized for a mental health crisis in their emergency departments, stays that can last for weeks until the individual can be transported to Concord for admission to the state’s only psychiatric hospital.
“Hospitals, for the most part, have failed the mental health community,” Sununu said. “Why? Not only are there not enough beds, there’s not enough staff.”
“So the hospitals sued the state ... said they don’t want to participate in mental health at the hospitals anymore,” he said.
Now, “as soon as someone comes in with a mental health crisis, you need to come pick them up immediately,” he said, referring to a judge’s temporary order in effect for one year.
A mention of the fairly new practice of health care agencies and providers bringing nurses to the United States from other nations to help ease the staffing shortage prompted a comment on the U.S. State Department.
“It’s a friggin’ disaster. It is,” he said with emphasis. “From HB1 visas for our seasonal workers to international nurses, and clergy coming over ... they seem to have this union thing, if (the visa applicant) is not going to a union-driven job, then there’s a barrier,” Sununu said. “And the Biden administration is so wrapped around the union issue, they won’t budge.”
Sununu recalled discussing the topic when he and other governors met with then-president Donald Trump on the issue.
”Trump didn’t get it done for the dumbest of reasons,” he said with a laugh, referring to addressing the State Department’s massive backlog.
Trump, Sununu said, “kept getting illegal immigration mixed up with temporary work visas.”
”They have nothing to do with each other. It was baffling,” he said.