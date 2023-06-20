Photo: 230621-news-govstateofstate

Gov. Chris Sununu addresses members of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce and guests who attended his annual State of the State address Tuesday morning. See story, Page A10.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Four-term Gov. Chris Sununu — who said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek a fifth one — left no doubt during his State of the State address Tuesday where he stands on a number of issues.

While employing mostly superlatives in his assessment of the state’s fiscal, economic and social condition, Sununu didn’t mince words in answering audience questions following his address.