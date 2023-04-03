State: Net metering bill would set 'dangerous precedent'
Griffin Roberge, energy office program manager with the Department of Energy, warned a net metering bill would set a “dangerous precedent” by giving the benefit to an energy company that doesn’t own the asset producing power.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A Senate-passed bill would create a dangerous precedent by letting a renewable energy company sell excess hydropower back to the power grid from dams that it does not own, state officials warned Monday.

The state Department of Energy also opposed three other bills before the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee that would let private industry, nonprofit groups and groups of towns enter the net metering market.