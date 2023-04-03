Griffin Roberge, energy office program manager with the Department of Energy, warned a net metering bill would set a “dangerous precedent” by giving the benefit to an energy company that doesn’t own the asset producing power.
CONCORD — A Senate-passed bill would create a dangerous precedent by letting a renewable energy company sell excess hydropower back to the power grid from dams that it does not own, state officials warned Monday.
The state Department of Energy also opposed three other bills before the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee that would let private industry, nonprofit groups and groups of towns enter the net metering market.
Griffin Roberge, energy program manager with the New Hampshire Department of Energy, said changing the definition of a customer-generator that can legally engage in net metering could encourage other energy developers to get their own special interest legislation in the future.
“This creates in our opinion a dangerous precedent,” Roberge said. “This lets a generator, not a customer, derive the benefits of net metering so anybody can bring forward a bill, open the door for others to come and seek the same benefit.”
Advocates said this change was focused only on the case of Brookfield Renewable Energy and its relationship with the Monadnock Paper Mill in Bennington and White Mountain Paper in Gorham that operate hydroelectric dams.
“There are several reasons why we don’t think this should be a concern,” said Heidi Kroll, a lobbyist who represents Brookfield and Monadnock. “This bill is very narrowly written. It does not apply to any other party without explicit approval.”
This is a unique case because these dams produce power using “legacy wiring” that modern-day dams no longer use, but is too expensive to replace, she added.
In 2021, lawmakers approved a law to permit the dams at Monadnock Paper Mill to sell power back to the grid.
Brookfield Renewable Vice President Steven Zaretti said the electric supplier, Eversource, told company officials that this follow-up legislation (SB 40) was needed.
The Senate approved the bipartisan bill by a voice vote last month.
House panel already retained similar bill
The House Science, Technology and Energy Committee taking testimony Monday, however, had already voted to retain until 2024 a similar House bill (HB 458).
Roberge said Brookfield and the paper mills could avoid the need for this bill by renegotiating their power purchase agreements.
Donald Cuzzi, representing White Mountain Paper, said that company’s power agreement runs through 2031 and the firm does not wish to reopen it.
The other net metering bills taken up Monday:
• Groups of towns (SB 68): Currently, cities, towns, counties and the state can enter into net metering projects ranging in size from 1-5 megawatts of power; this bill would permit groups of towns to band together behind the same net metering project;
• Nonprofits (SB 69): This would allow nonprofits, including hospitals, to engage in net metering and;
• Industrial option (SB 79): This bill would allow industrial or commercial companies to net meter but only if their power consumption does not exceed what they used in the previous year.
Sen. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said his bill for industrial net metering would help companies reduce their energy costs, but not create a profit center. “We put the 100% of power limit into this bill so it was only a cost-saving measure,” Lang said.
Currently, 10 communities have net metering projects including Manchester, Hooksett, Berlin and Durham.
Officials from several small towns told the House panel there is interest in creating solar arrays, but they don’t generate enough power on their own to make it financially feasible.
Sam Evans Brown, executive director of Clean Energy New Hampshire, said a 3-5 megawatt project is the “sweet spot” for net metering to be financially feasible.
Brown said the up-front infrastructure study costs are too high for a small town to absorb and allowing them to band together would lead to more projects across the state.
Roberge said the Energy Dept. opposed these bills because the state Public Utilities Commission has opened a docket to study over the next year whether to recommend any further changes to net metering.