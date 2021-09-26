Public pension plans around the country have stabilized after the tumult of 2020, a national survey has found — but in New Hampshire, municipal leaders are straining under the weight of the state pension plan, and worry about the tension between funding the pension system and other services like police, roads and schools.
In recent years, a booming stock market and higher contributions from both public employees and taxpayers have set once-troubled pension funds on firmer footing, according to an analysis released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Around the country, the analysis found, contributions are enough to pay out benefits to current retirees and pay down old debts.
“This generation of elected officials is bearing the brunt of bad policy decisions 30 years ago,” said Marty Karlon, public information officer for the New Hampshire Retirement System, during a meeting in Nashua last week.
But Nashua officials are among the municipal leaders questioning the need for such heavy contributions from city and town taxpayers, particularly when the state legislature has not authorized pension contributions in the state budget.
About 15% of a typical property tax bill in Nashua goes toward the state pension plan, said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess during a meeting with the board of aldermen and representatives from the New Hampshire Retirement System.
The city does benefit from the pension plan, pointed out Jan Goodwin, director of the New Hampshire Retirement System.
Nashua is the second-largest employer in the plan after the state, with about 1,900 Nashua city employees participating in the state plan. Manchester city employees have their own plan.
In Nashua, 1,500 retirees are receiving benefits averaging $28,500 per year, totaling about $24.5 million in local retirees’ pockets.
“These benefits help drive the New Hampshire economy,” Goodwin said.
She said cities and towns, as well as employees, are contributing more, and strong investment markets are buoying the pension fund’s value.
The fund has conservative estimates about investment growth, and is shooting to be 100% funded by 2039.
Such an approach has helped pension funds recover from the Great Recession and stay stable in 2020, according to the Pew analysis.
But Donchess and Ward 2 Alderman Richard Dowd questioned the conservative approach, asking if the pension fund was placing actuarial principles of shooting for 100% funding above the needs of cities and towns, and their property taxpayers.
And the state, whose workforce dominates the pension plan, is not making contributions, noted Dowd, because the legislature has not included contributions in the state budget.
“It’s a state pension plan, and the state doesn’t contribute anything anymore,” Dowd said. “To me, that’s a slap on the cities and towns of New Hampshire.”
The most recent tax increase in Nashua was due in large part to state pension obligations, Dowd said.
“It’s all being driven from Concord,” he said.