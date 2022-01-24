HAMPSTEAD -- State officials said this spring they will hire a contractor to operate Hampstead Hospital, the 111-bed facility the state is purchasing from private owners.
The state Executive Council will be asked Wednesday to approve setting aside $13 million in federal American Recovery Plan Act grants to buy the hospital and expand its level of care for youths with behavioral health problems.
Under an asset purchase arrangement, the state would place $5 million in escrow for the private owners once the sale is final, which is expected to be this fall.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state would then pay the balance of the sale in equal, annual payments over the next six years.
Under the plan, the contractor would agree to provide clinical care services for the state under a two-year contract.
In turn, state employees would fill in other roles at the hospital centered mainly around its oversight and financial support for program operations, Shibinette said in her request to the council.
“The department is concurrently developing a long-term strategic operational model for Hampstead Hospital,” Shibinette said.
State and town officials are also working on the details of a payment in lieu of property taxes once the state becomes the owner of this parcel.
Shibinette said the goal is to ensure that the sale doesn’t lead to the town losing local revenue.
In a related development, the state is asking the council to approve spending $2.2 million in federal ARPA grants to bring in a strike team to fill staffing needs at Hampstead Hospital.
Hampstead Hospital remains the only hospital in the state that treats juveniles with mental health problems.
State officials said during the first two weeks of December there were on average 16 youths on a daily inpatient waiting list for psychiatric services.
The state noted that in 2021 the number on the waiting list was 75% higher than it was prior to the pandemic in 2019.
These families also last year had to wait five times as long to receive services than they did two years ago.
HHS is recommending that Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services of Manchester be hired to fill these staffing requirements.
Last week, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved giving $15 million in capital support for Portsmouth Regional Hospital to build a new mental health hospital.
The same request also goes before the council Wednesday.
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital corporation, owns the Portsmouth hospital; Shibinette said later this year her office will seek an in-state, not-for-profit company to build a second hospital in the state.