CONCORD — A bold plan to create a state monopoly to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older limped out of a key committee after state officials warned it would threaten the nonprofits that sell medical marijuana to eligible patients.
The House initially approved the idea by nearly a veto-proof super-majority last month.
But the House Ways and Means Committee could only manage a 12-10 vote for a revised bill (HB 1598).
This came after a key House GOP leader, Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami of Stratham, said his backing may only be temporary.
“I am going to vote for this, but I am going to vote my conscience on the floor,” said Abrami, who chaired a commission that studied how the state would legalize marijuana sales.
Not a single Democrat on the panel embraced the amended bill. Many cited concerns over the future of the alternative treatment centers (ATCs) that have sold medical marijuana to patients for five years.
These committee Democrats will urge the House to send the issue off for more study.
Even if the bill survives in the House, it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester both have vowed to oppose it.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said that if New Hampshire ever were to legalize recreational marijuana sales, the state monopoly model would be be the best way to go.
Retail sale of cannabis is legal in all of New Hampshire’s neighboring states.
Profit estimates reduced
Supporters on the committee earlier this week significantly dialed back ambitious claims about the profits New Hampshire would see by becoming the first state to control, sell and price marijuana for personal use.
Under the plan, the State Liquor Commission would open 10 or more retail stores in different locations than its 70 existing liquor stores.
The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, had said the state could realize up to $250 million in annual profit once the program was fully up and running.
SLC Chairman Joseph Mollica recently told the panel that a $50 million profit was more likely, and that was before the committee took one product off the store shelves that Mollica included in his estimate.
The state retail marijuana stores will not be selling marijuana edibles or “cannabis–infused” items such as brownies, gummies or beverages.
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said that move could reduce the state profit by up to $20 million annually.
Although they wouldn't be able to sell edibles to the general public, under the bill the state marijuana stores would be able to market them to customers in the medical marijuana program.
State Division of Public Health Services Patricia Tilley and two senior aides wrote the committee that wouldn’t be fair.
“If cannabis-infused products are to be recriminalized for the general public, then the state-run cannabis dispensaries should not be allowed to compete directly with the ATCs by selling these products to therapeutic cannabis patients,” they wrote.
Matt Simon, director of public and government relations with Prime Alternative Treatment Centers of New Hampshire, said the state could end up taking many of the ATCs' customers.
“Medical programs survive in other states because they have a tax-free advantage. (The bill) will either destroy or severely diminish the existing programs,” Simon said.
Bill lets ATCs create a separate, cultivating company
As a sweetener, Lang noted the bill allows these ATCs to form a parallel company, even a for-profit one, to cultivate more marijuana and then sell it to state stores.
“We may be doing a little harm to them in this bill,” Lang said.
“That’s why we allow them the market space to jump on this right away with a parallel license.”
The committee followed Mollica’s advice and removed from the bill a limit of 15 cultivators that could make and sell legal pot for sale at state stores.
“This could be an agricultural windfall for all these small farms and small family plots that could license and could sell,” Mollica said.
“I see it being an enhancement and I think there will be a lot more people willing to grow than we might think.”
The House panel also struck from the plan a controversial “Plan B” that would allow the creation of a state bank to support this business if traditional banks balked since marijuana sales violate federal law.
The New Hampshire Bankers Association said existing lenders here could enter this business just as the banking establishment has done in the 18 states and District of Columbia where recreational sales are now allowed.