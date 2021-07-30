Gov. Chris Sununu speaks with a reporter in his office at the State House in Concord in March. In an interview last week, Sununu discussed the impact of issues included in the new state budget package.
Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have made state primary elections earlier. The veto means primaries for state office will still be held on the first Tuesday in September, as they have been since 1910.
Sununu had made clear his opposition to the change, and said in June he would certainly veto the Republican-sponsored bill.
“If you start pushing it way out to June, we become a lot more like everyone else," Sununu said in May. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Only Delaware and Louisiana have state primary elections later than New Hampshire, and 31 states hold their primary elections by the end of June of an election year.
The relatively late date of New Hampshire's state primaries has meant parties' picks for gubernatorial candidates and for other state offices are not finalized until two months before the general election.
A June primary would give candidates 20 weeks of general election campaigning, while candidates now only have eight weeks to connect with people who did not vote in the primary, or who supported their primary opponent.
That can lead to hurried campaigning after a hard-fought primary election, which advocates of the change said could give incumbent candidates a leg up.
For example, Sununu's two would-be opponents in the 2020 election for governor spent much of the spring and summer of 2020 attacking each other, before former state Sen. Dan Feltes won the nomination after the September primary. Feltes lost the general election to Sununu by a 2-to-1 margin.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell argued earlier this year that campaigning for a June primary election would get in the way of the busiest time of the legislature's busiest season.
State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.