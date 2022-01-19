CONCORD — Despite its long odds of becoming reality, a proposed amendment for New Hampshire to secede from the union drew a healthy crowd of supporters during its initial public hearing Thursday.
State Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, the prime author, insisted the Founding Fathers would be proud of this proposal.
The Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution (CACR 32) would place a question on the ballot for the state’s general election in November that asks voters whether to amend the first part of the state Constitution by inserting a declaration that New Hampshire is an “Independent Nation.”
“If they were here to see what has become of Washington, D.C., and the lack of freedom we have as a result of what has happened by the federal government, I think they would be horrified,” Sylvia said.
He alluded to criticism of this concept from liberal quarters as political heresy.
“Some believe this is a laughable question; do they fear the answer? Some believe the question of independence has been settled; if so then our state sovereignty has been stolen,” Sylvia told the House State and Federal Relations Committee that took testimony.
“We are here today to head off any consideration of anything but a peaceful formation of a new government, independent of rule from Washington, D.C.”
First-term Rep. Matthew Santonastaso of Rindge, a co-sponsor who first came up with the idea, said it is high time that New Hampshire sovereignty went before voters, though its chances admittedly are iffy.
The House and Senate has to approve the amendment by a 60% super-majority vote, and then voters would have to embrace it by at least a two-thirds majority for it to become reality.
“This discussion’s been around a long time. I don’t think it’s the political grenade everyone thought it was going to be,” Santonastaso said Wednesday.
In fact, Santonastaso said the measure has received a lot of support from around the state.
“There are a lot of people that support this,” he said. “People are coming out of the woodwork.”
Change from within
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the federal government exceeded its constitutional reach on many fronts, but the resulting public unrest hasn’t risen to a level that such a measure might prevail.
“I just don’t think this is really in the consciousness of the majority of our citizens. It is certainly premature, and I wouldn’t put a timeline on when it would be ripe. I haven’t given up on the great American experiment,” said Edwards, who opposed the idea.
Edwards urged those in favor of secession to try to change the system from within.
“If all of these wonderful people here would just get involved, run for something, local office, state office, federal office, make it our country again,” Edwards said.
Rep. Brodie DeShaies, R-Wolfeboro, a member of the panel hearing the bill, maintained the U.S. Constitution does not permit New Hampshire or any state to declare independence.
“Some scholars would argue this is rebellion; rebellion could be peaceful, right?” Deshaies said. “Children rebel against their parents every day.”
“We do not have a right to revolt against our federal government,” he said.
“New Hampshire peaceably declares independence from the United States and immediately proceeds as a sovereign nation. All other references to the United States in this constitution, state statutes and regulations are nullified,” the measure reads.
Santonastaso said he ran for office because people in Rindge asked him to, and “it was something I could do to preserve liberty in New Hampshire.”
His district covers the towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury. He said people in Rindge, Fitzwilliam, Keene and other towns asked him to take the fight for New Hampshire’s independence to Concord.
Santonastaso said he wasn’t sure how far he would get before some constituents connected him with Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, who helped Santonastaso with the bill and became the prime sponsor.
Other Republican state representatives sponsoring this proposal are Glenn Bailey of Milton, Dustin Dodge of Raymond, Dennis Green of Hampstead, Ray Howard of Alton and Peter Torosian of Atkinson.
New Hampshire has a lot of reasons to secede from the United States, Santonastaso said, but the over-taxation of New Hampshire and the military industrial complex are the main issues that push him in favor of it.
“I’m not a big fan of the federal government. The way the federal government works is it demands people pay into it, with force, no matter what it delivers. If you don’t agree with the genocide going on in Yemen right now — that the federal government is perpetuating — well, too bad,” he said.
Santonastaso said that as a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq in 2008, he has seen the military-industrial complex up close and the high cost of meaningless wars.
“When I was in Iraq I could not figure out what we were doing over there that was preserving liberty in the United States,” he said.
Likely DOA
Committee Chairman Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, said Wednesday it is unlikely CACR 32 will be recommended by the committee.
“I think in a dream world it sounds great. It could work, but when you wake up and smell the coffee, I don’t think it works,” Baldasaro said.
From how to pay for the New Hampshire National Guard to infrastructure, “there are too many aspects to consider,” he said.
But Santonastaso said New Hampshire pays more in taxes to the federal government than it gets back, and what it does get back in federal grants comes with conditions. These federal funds are often used to force states into federal compliance, lessening states’ rights and individuality more and more, he said.
Baldasaro said New Hampshire exercises its states’ rights from medical marijuana to helmet and seat belt laws.
Santonastaso said if New Hampshire paid no federal taxes, it would be able to pay for all of the federally funded projects and programs with money left over.
Critic calls it ‘ludicrous’
A member of the committee, Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, said the bill promoting secession is ludicrous.
“This bill introduces dangerous and fundamentally flawed right-wing ideology, which presumes that government is inherently bad. The vast majority of Americans and Granite Staters do not endorse ludicrous bills promoting secession from the United States as a viable solution to any of our shared struggles,” Toll said in an email Tuesday.
“A healthy democracy advances the notion that by working together we can enhance the quality of life for all citizens. We move forward together, not by seceding and running away from a democracy. I hope that the New Hampshire legislature will outright reject this reactionary bill.”
Santonastaso said what is ludicrous is military spending.
“The Pentagon told Congress they don’t need any more tanks, but they keep building tanks and they park them in Nevada,” Santonastaso said.
Baldasaro said he has heard from some in New Hampshire who say the bill is a “historic opportunity for New Hampshire to vote to either stay in or stay out of the United States” and pledged to keep an open mind about it.
Once the committee makes a recommendation, the amendment will go to the floor of the House for a vote later this spring.
As unlikely as it may be, {span}Santonastaso{/span} said he would like to see this measure go before voters in November so they can exercise their choice in the matter.
“It would be nice to give people the chance to affirm their consent to be governed by the federal government,” he said.