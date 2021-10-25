CONCORD — The state retirement system reported its best return on investment in decades for the year that ended June 30, according to state officials.
The 29.4% return was well above the system’s assumed annual rate of return of 6.75% for the New Hampshire Retirement System.
“Despite a still-fragile economy, the retirement system was able to achieve its best rate of return in more than 30 years,” NHRS Executive Director Jan Goodwin said in a statement on its annual investment report.
“While this is very good news, as long-term investors we know that we will see returns above and below our assumed rate of return in any given year.”
Goodwin said this return was better than 80% of public retirement programs similar to NHRS.
The system’s unaudited net income in trust was $11.573 billion, an increase of $2.44 billion over the prior fiscal year.
This was the first time NHRS assets exceeded $11 billion, officials said.
The system’s assets have more than doubled since mid-2009 when pension income took a huge hit during the great recession.
Officials said 80% of those who receive retirement benefits still live in New Hampshire.
The system manages the pension benefits for state employees as well as local teachers, firefighters and police officers. There are 48,500 actively paying into the system and 39,500 recipients.