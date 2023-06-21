CONCORD — Creating a commission to explore the state-controlled sale of marijuana to adults took a big step forward Wednesday.
A team of House and Senate negotiators endorsed the makeup and mission of the commission, which was first proposed by the State Senate. The Senate came up with the commission after it voted, 14-10, to kill separate legislation (HB 639) to allow the sale of cannabis on the commercial market.
Right after that Senate vote last month, Gov. Chris Sununu outlined a state model he could support to make New Hampshire the last state in New England where adults can purchase marijuana and related products legally.
State Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, said she was glad this agreement should also lead to passage of the underlying bill (HB 611) that would allow medically-eligible patients with chronic pain to take marijuana before they would have to be prescribed for painkillers such as opioids.
“This is really a big step forward in dealing with the opioid epidemic,” Layon said. “We didn’t used to have data on the effectiveness of marijuana being used for chronic pain; now we do and it’s time to make this change.”
Under current law, patients can’t get pot until medical providers determine that painkillers failed to offer enough relief.
Sununu said state control of the sale of cannabis would prevent the “marijuana mile” effect seen in other states, with some roads packed with multiple retail cannabis stores.
Any plan must also require a city or town endorse allowing a marijuana farm, manufacturer or state outlet within its borders and include a robust marketing campaign that promotes keeping it from minors, the governor said.
The House had passed state-run, marijuana market legislation in 2022, but the State Senate rejected it.
House negotiators initially resisted Wednesday the 20-person commission contained in the amendment that Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, offered.
“I have been on enough commissions to know they usually issue a report but don’t accomplish very much,” said House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge and a 19-term incumbent.
Hunt said a study committee made up of only legislators would more likely produce a workable plan.
Key stakeholder: State control concept still needs 'buy-in'
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said this concept is too new and needs to win stakeholder support.
“We don’t have the buy-in yet and there are still many questions about how it would work,” Whitley said.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, suggested and negotiators struck from the commission members of the New Hampshire Cannabis Association and the Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs) that sell medical marijuana.
The commission must solicit testimony from those two groups along with others, Carson said.
After Sununu’s declaration, Hunt’s committee tried to cobble together a plan last month but failed after a few days of effort.
A major sticking point was how to put the state in charge of selling marijuana while still allowing the ATCs to offer it on the retail market.
None of the 23 states that legalize marijuana has a state monopoly over that retail business.
Lawmakers and regulators in other states that considered it balked at making state employees sell a product that remains illegal under federal law.
The final proposal Wednesday met the demand of House negotiators that it be tweaked to more explicitly lead to proposed legislation in 2024.
A third part of the compromise would ban the sale of industrial hemp that has a high quantity of natural or synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. This ban would last only one year as Hunt’s committee is studying whether that level is the proper one to make permanent.