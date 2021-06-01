Senate budget writers are promising a record number of tax cuts and significant increases in state aid to local communities in their proposed $13.5 billion two-year budget.
The Senate plan will provide more than $90 million a year of increased aid by dedicating to communities 30% of the state’s tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals.
“Our budget also emphasizes helping our small businesses through tax cuts, providing more educational opportunities for low-income families, helping our citizens dealing with mental health and addiction issues and protecting our treasured natural resources and environment by dedicating more funding to keeping our water clean,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said Tuesday.
The full Senate will meet Thursday to take up the budget (HB 1) and its trailer bill (HB 2), which makes all changes in state law necessary to carry it out.
“This budget is fiscally conservative, built on reliable revenue numbers and keeps the promises Republicans made when we laid out our agenda back in January,” said Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
Senate Democrats say the budget’s failure to spend $2.1 million more a year to fill 22 child protection service workers will saddle current Division for Children, Youth and Families staff with high caseloads as mental health crises have gone up during the pandemic.
“This will only undo years of bipartisan progress to keep our state safe,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton. “This will have real-world consequences and can even cause a loss of life.”
Senate Democrats on the Finance Committee voted against the spending plan, in part because it would cut the state’s two main business taxes and the room and meals tax. It would repeal over five years the state tax on interest and dividends.
The budget would pare the Business Enterprise Tax from 6% to 5.5% while raising the no-tax threshold for companies from $75,000 to $250,000.
It would lower the Business Profits Tax from 7.7% to 7.6% and the Room and Meals Tax from 9% to 8.5%.
Proponents including Gov. Chris Sununu want to get rid of the 5% interest and dividends tax because they say it’s New Hampshire’s only income tax, in this case a state tax on unearned income.
“They would rather provide tax cuts for large out-of-state corporations instead of supporting our priorities,” said Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua.
Many amendments
The Senate budget’s trailer bill includes many amendments not related to financing state government, such as a proposed ban on abortions after 24 weeks and education tuition scholarships for parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The plan also would deliver $10 million in financial relief for the victims of the Financial Resources Mortgage Ponzi scheme that bilked investors. Supporters maintain the state should provide this unprecedented money because state regulators failed to disclose and shut down the FRM operation until it had financially collapsed in 2009.
The budget also would provide $30 million more to build a 24-bed forensic psychiatric unit on the grounds of New Hampshire Hospital, earmark $25 million for the Affordable Housing Fund and spend $750,000 to equip state, probation and parole officers with body-worn cameras.
Once the Senate completes its work on the budget, the issue will go to a conference committee of legislative negotiators with the goal of forging a compromise between the versions of the budget passed by each house.