CONCORD -- City and town officials have until June 1 to make their first requests for reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses from a $32 million pool, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced Tuesday.
The grants are capped for each community based on population. Manchester officials can ask for up to $2.6 million, Nashua $2.1 million and Concord $1 million.
Another $8 million has been set aside for counties to request expense reimbursement from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
Sununu said the federal guidelines place restrictions on how New Hampshire can share its $1.25 billion block grant with communities and counties under the CARES Act.
“We found a way to allow communities to get some of their reimbursements covered,” Sununu said.
The grant is meant to cover expenses from March 1 to Aug. 31, according to Jerry Little, GOFERR executive director.
The June 1 request deadline is for expenses incurred from March 1 to June 30.
The GOFERR office has set deadlines of July 15 and Sept. 15 to cover expenses for later this spring and summer.
In September, local officials will be required to provide GOFERR an estimate of their expenses from Sept. 1 through the end of 2020.
No matter how much a city or town reports, it can only receive reimbursement up to its cap.
Other capped amounts include Bedford $543,000, Goffstown $423,000, Auburn $132,000, Keene $552,000, Rochester $726,000, Salem $697,000, Derry $785,000, Merrimack $607,000, Hudson $601,000 and Portsmouth $572,000.
Here’s the link to the entire list of communities and the grant amount each could receive if eligible expenses reach this cap.
https://www.goferr.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt366/files/documents/2020-05/20200504-relief-fund-payments.pdf
Little said efforts will be made to get towns and cities their reimbursement checks within 30 days.
Sununu said he remains optimistic Congress will approve other federal relief bills that could further benefit local governments.