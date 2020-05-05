Sununu's team sets down rules of road for local grants battling COVID-19

Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans to give city, town and county governments up to $40 million in grants to deal with COVID-19 expenses. Sununu's Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery put out guidance Tuesday on how local and county officials can seek reimbursement from state officials. The state set caps based on population for how much each community can receive.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- City and town officials have until June 1 to make their first requests for reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses from a $32 million pool, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced Tuesday.

The grants are capped for each community based on population. Manchester officials can ask for up to $2.6 million, Nashua $2.1 million and Concord $1 million.

Another $8 million has been set aside for counties to request expense reimbursement from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).

Sununu said the federal guidelines place restrictions on how New Hampshire can share its $1.25 billion block grant with communities and counties under the CARES Act.

“We found a way to allow communities to get some of their reimbursements covered,” Sununu said.

The grant is meant to cover expenses from March 1 to Aug. 31, according to Jerry Little, GOFERR executive director.

The June 1 request deadline is for expenses incurred from March 1 to June 30.

The GOFERR office has set deadlines of July 15 and Sept. 15 to cover expenses for later this spring and summer.

In September, local officials will be required to provide GOFERR an estimate of their expenses from Sept. 1 through the end of 2020.

No matter how much a city or town reports, it can only receive reimbursement up to its cap.

Other capped amounts include Bedford $543,000, Goffstown $423,000, Auburn $132,000, Keene $552,000, Rochester $726,000, Salem $697,000, Derry $785,000, Merrimack $607,000, Hudson $601,000 and Portsmouth $572,000.

Here’s the link to the entire list of communities and the grant amount each could receive if eligible expenses reach this cap.

https://www.goferr.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt366/files/documents/2020-05/20200504-relief-fund-payments.pdf

Little said efforts will be made to get towns and cities their reimbursement checks within 30 days.

Sununu said he remains optimistic Congress will approve other federal relief bills that could further benefit local governments.

klandrigan@unionleader.com

Tags

Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Monday, May 04, 2020