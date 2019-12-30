CONCORD – State revenue officials have announced that the agency is converting over to a new electronic filing system for taxpayers to send in their payments online.
Revenue Commissioner Lindsey Stepp said the Revenue Information Management System has been completed after a yearlong project with vendor Fast Enterprises.
Since late October the agency has been trying out the new system for three state payments -- the tax on restaurant meals and hotel rentals; the Medicaid enhancement tax paid by health providers; and the nursing facility quality assessment.
Stepp said this affected about 9,000 taxpayers.
The new system allows taxpayers to file taxes electronically, schedule automated online payments, view state correspondence, check on the status of returns, payments and web requests.
This new online portal -- known as Granite Tax Connect -- starting Wednesday will replace the state’s e-file and tele-filing networks for these three taxpayer groups.
Stepp said her agency plans to convert all the other state taxes to this new filing system by the end of 2021.
In the meantime, state officials are encouraging other taxpayers to voluntarily use the new network.
“Upgrading technology was a huge focus for us in 2019, and with that came equipping our staff internally with the tools to effectively manage the new technology for the maximum benefit of our taxpayers,” Stepp said.
The second phase of this electronic filing conversion to be launched next fall will include the Business Enterprise Tax, Business Profits Tax, Communications Services Tax, and Interest and Dividends Tax, affecting more than 139,000 taxpayers. All other remaining taxes will be dealt with in the third phase by the end of 2021.
The new system replaces one that has been in place for decades and had lived out its usefulness according to state officials.
In 2019, the Legislature passed bills the agency sought to modernize the meals tax and the tobacco tax and those changes kick in on Wednesday, officials said.
The changes were aimed at improving taxpayer understanding and also streamlining enforcement.
“Both taxes had been in place for a number of years with only a few minor updates made to the regulatory framework, despite many changes to the world in which these taxes are supposed to operate,” Stepp said.
The department has been working with business groups and accounting professionals to spread the word about the software and tax law changes.
“We are constantly working to evolve and enhance our operations, protocols and procedures to ensure we are meeting the needs of the people and businesses of New Hampshire, and we are excited for what is ahead in 2020,” Stepp added.
