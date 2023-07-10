Strawberries in Milton

McKenzie’s Farm in Milton saved its strawberry crop the night of May 18 by using overhead irrigation to freeze the young plants, which provides protection.

 Provided by McKenzie’s Farm

CONCORD — The state will soon ask the Biden administration to declare eight of the state’s 10 counties disaster areas because of weather-caused crop damage.

Once approved, farmers in those counties would be eligible for low-interest loans to help cover some of their losses, according to Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper.