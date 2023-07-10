State to seek disaster help for NH farmers By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff Kevin Landrigan Author email Jul 10, 2023 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email McKenzie’s Farm in Milton saved its strawberry crop the night of May 18 by using overhead irrigation to freeze the young plants, which provides protection. Provided by McKenzie’s Farm Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD — The state will soon ask the Biden administration to declare eight of the state’s 10 counties disaster areas because of weather-caused crop damage.Once approved, farmers in those counties would be eligible for low-interest loans to help cover some of their losses, according to Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper.“It is shaping up to be a very poor year for our growing fruits and berries,” Jasper told the Executive Council recently.Jasper said he has been doing a market survey of the damages in consultation with with Jeffrey Holmes, executive director with the U.S. Farm Service Agency.The losses have not been uniformly felt. Compared to southern New Hampshire, central and northern parts of the state have been devastated, he said.“Some on the Seacoast have seen very little loss, others have 100% losses, and others have 75% loss, but that 25% that is still growing is not marketable,” Jasper said.For farmers who have it, crop insurance covers only about 25% of their losses, he said.The state’s agriculture chief huddled with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about the problem during Vilsack’s trip to Manchester late last month.If the disaster request is approved, farmers with existing USDA loans can apply for a waiver against having to make loan payments until the worst of the crisis is over, Jasper said.Cool, cloudy till recent heatUntil last week’s heat wave, there had been only one day over 80 degrees during the late spring, and the heavy rains washed out many crops, Jasper said.State Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, owns a family farm and is a wholesale supplier to Market Basket and Hannaford for items such as winter squash and sweet corn.“We had not been able to make much hay, and fortunately with these three hot days in the past week we could start getting out there,” Pearl said.“All farmers know they can’t control the weather, and you just have to try and be as patient as you can until conditions improve.”Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, asked Jasper to give the council an update once it makes the disster request.“My farmers are just holding on, so anything that can be done I truly appreciate it,” Stevens said.Gov. Chris Sununu said the extent of the losses might not be known until near the end of the growing season.Sununu has spoken with apple growers hit hard by a unseasonably low temperature on May 18 that wiped out many crops.Cold weather in February also caused damage to fruit growers, with some tree farmers losing at least half their apple crop, according to the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.The unusual weather also hurt many who harvest peaches and plums, Jasper said.klandrigan@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Shawn Jasper Janet Stevens Chris Sununu Farm Service Agency Kevin Landrigan Author email Follow Kevin Landrigan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY State to seek disaster help for NH farmers American states once awash in cash see their fortunes suddenly reversed {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular 2023 State House session defies conventional wisdom Sununu vetoes lead testing mandate for children Sununu signs ban on doing business with firms backing Israel boycott Youth program leader to take helm at DCYF Sununu vetoes lead testing mandate for children American states once awash in cash see their fortunes suddenly reversed In 2002, Warmington worked as lobbyist for Big Pharma Ban on 'gay panic' defense clears NH Legislature House dumps compromise landfill bill over claims of improper influence Bail reform bill dies once again as House, Senate leaders point fingers Request News Coverage