CONCORD -- New Hampshire’s state treasurer is stepping down next month and Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated a deputy to replace him for the rest of 2020.
William Dwyer was first elected as treasurer in December 2014 and had been serving in that post for nine months after the former treasurer, Katherine Provencher, resigned to take a financial administrative post with the University of New Hampshire.
Dwyer first started in the department as a deputy treasurer in 2010.
“Serving New Hampshire state government and the citizens of this state has been a profound honor and the most fitting culmination of over 35 years in the financial services industry,” Dwyer said in his letter of resignation.
Dwyer steps down March 26.
“I would like to thank Bill for his many years of service,” Sununu said. “Bill has been a responsible steward of New Hampshire’s finances, was respected across both sides of the aisle, and I wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said he was told Dwyer was leaving state government to take another job in the private sector.
“This is a big loss,” said D’Allesandro, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “He’s always been very well-organized and helpful to us.”
D’Allesandro said the state’s debt limit continues to be an issue that bears watching. He said he had been working with Dwyer on legislation proposing to float a 30-year, $50 million bond to pay to treat public water supplies contaminated by PFAS chemicals.
Sununu said he will nominate Deputy State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to run the treasury for the rest of Dwyer’s term that ends this December.
Mezzapelle has been with the agency since 2014 and has been in charge of treasury operations.
The Executive Council must vote to approve Sununu’s appointment.
The New Hampshire Legislature every two years elects the state treasurer as well as the secretary of state as governed by the constitution.
There is no process spelled out in law or in the constitution as to how to name a treasurer once the incumbent resigns.
The treasurer is responsible for managing more than $100 million of daily state capital and more than $1 billion of general obligation bonds.
The treasurer also manages the Division of Abandoned Property, which includes the annual publishing of unclaimed property that belongs to New Hampshire residents.