CONCORD — The state’s controversial 2021 law banning schools and public-sector workplaces from teaching that any person or group of people is inherently oppressive, inferior or superior survived the first attempt to repeal it in the state Senate Thursday.
Senate Democrats tried and failed to pass two bills nullifying the law. One was a straight repeal (SB 298). The other also would protect teachers from being punished for receiving training on issues of discrimination against minorities and other disaffected groups (SB 304).
The Senate killed the first bill, 13-10, with all Senate Republicans supporting that move and all Democrats against it.
The second bill died on a voice vote.
Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, was absent from Thursday’s session.
Sen. David Watters, D-Durham, a former teacher at the University of New Hampshire, said many teachers have avoided using certain books and ended some discussions for fear of having complaints lodged against them under the current law.
“In New Hampshire, the current legislation is likely to accelerate the decline in the teaching of history and social studies,” Watters said.
The law also could discourage many young educators of diverse backgrounds to come to or stay in New Hampshire to teach, Watters said.
There isn’t a single African-American teaching history in New Hampshire public schools, he said.
“It is is hard to imagine changing that dynamic any time soon given the message that this statute sends,” Watters said.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, a former high school and college civics and politics teacher, pointed to the portraits of five of America’s most revered patriots mounted on the wall of Representatives Hall, the House chamber where the Senate met Thursday.
“Could we pull this kind of baloney with these great, great men?” D’Allesandro asked.
Defending the law
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the law doesn’t ban teaching about discrimination and racism but rather the advocacy of it in the classroom.
“This statute is very clear. Don’t confuse it, please, with words like chilling, ambiguous, vigilante laws, bounties and baloney,” Bradley said. “That is what the baloney is.”
Early on in 2021, conservatives in the House mobilized to approve a ban on divisive concepts, a national rallying cry by groups attacking the teaching of Critical Race Theory on some college campuses.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the original proposal went too far and held out the prospect he could veto it as written.
Bradley, a former congressman, went to work on a compromise version that struck “divisive concepts” from the legislation and instead made it a ban on teaching discrimination in any form.
The changes also exempted from this ban sensitivity training in the workplace and instruction of students in the two- and four-year college systems.
Sununu has defended the law as written in response to attempts to repeal it.
“Nothing in this language prevents schools from teaching any aspect of American history, such as teaching about racism, sexism, or slavery — it simply ensures that children will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, sexual identity, or religion,” Sununu said in a recent statement.
Critical Race Theory is a school of thought that critiques American history, society and institutions of power from a race-based perspective and poses questions such as whether the American legal system and traditional civil rights laws have been effective at achieving justice.
Some critics maintain CRT amounts to concluding a white-dominated American society is inherently racist.
N.H. alone in Northeast
Of 26 states that considered such laws last year, New Hampshire was one of six that passed such a measure. Executive orders on the topic have been signed in four other states.
New Hampshire was the only state in the Northeast that passed a law.
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, pointed to Attorney General John Formella’s two advisories about the law, which both concluded that teaching about slavery, racism and other socially charged topics were in harmony with it.
“As a teacher you can’t advocate and compel,” Gannon said. “Teach it, but don’t preach. It seems clear to me.”
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene and a past Keene State College administrator, said there’s no evidence Critical Race Theory has been taught in K-12 schools. No complaints were received before the law's passage.
“What is it are we trying to fix and what kind of disparity is beginning to develop between our public organizations and our private ones,” Kahn said.
The state’s two largest teacher unions and allies have filed separate lawsuits in federal court that claim the new law violates the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution because it’s too vague for teachers to be sure they are in compliance.
“This unconstitutionally vague law disallows students from receiving the inclusive, complete education they deserve, and from having important conversations on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity in the classroom,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire that partnered with the National Education Association of New Hampshire in its suit.
Other parties to these latest suits include the American Federation of Teachers, the Disabilities Rights Center of New Hampshire (DRC-N.H.), GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and lawyers with three prominent firms, including one that used to employ Supreme Court Chief Justice and ex-Attorney General Gordon McDonald.
Bradley pointed to a Union Leader report earlier this week in which the Raymond school superintended said two investigations failed to turn up any evidence of discriminatory teaching.
Raymond’s interim Superintendent David DeRuosi said he has investigated two allegations and found CRT was not being taught in Raymond. One complaint was received in September, he said, and one this month.
“The good folks in Raymond got it right,” Bradley said.
The House Education Committee has yet to act on an identical House bill to repeal the law (HB 1576).
The Senate’s action Thursday would appear to render moot whatever the House does with its bill.