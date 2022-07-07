CONCORD — The state’s highest court turned down a citizen’s bid Thursday for an an audience with the Legislature to present a grievance against proposed legislation.
In a unanimous, 14-page decision, Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks said the state Constitution did not provide Daniel Richard or any individual direct access to lawmakers.
The court held that individuals “have no constitutional right as members of the public to a government audience for their policy views.”
Richard is a gun rights advocate and student of constitutional law who represented himself in oral arguments before the court last spring.
“I really appreciate the court’s willingness to hear my case, but I’ll be appealing this judgment to the U.S. Supreme Court because I think it’s clearly flawed,” Richard said.
The ruling upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss Richard’s lawsuit against the House speaker and Senate president.
The legislation (HB 687) at issue was a proposed “red flag" bill that would have given judges the authority to order the temporary seizure of firearms from any individual found to pose an “extreme risk” of violence to himself or to others.
The Democrat-led Legislature passed the bill during the 2020 session.
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the measure in August 2020, saying it went too far and violated the state Constitution.
“I will continue to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health as there is much work yet to be done in New Hampshire, but that work cannot come at the expense of the constitutional rights of our citizens,” Sununu wrote.
A month later, the House sustained Sununu’s veto when a 182-156 vote fell well short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to overturn.
The red flag law issue resurfaced after police charged Robert E. Crimo III, 21, with being the rooftop gunman who shot and killed seven and wounded 30 others attending an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill.
Illinois is one of 19 states with red-flag laws. Crimo had exhibited the potential for violence during domestic incidents at his home that could have made him subject to seizure of those guns, but it's unclear whether law enforcement took that behavior seriously enough.
Suit challenged bill's hearing
In this lawsuit, Richard said he wanted to address lawmakers about the bill because he maintained the Legislature should never have considered it.
A red flag law amounts to a denial of a citizen's constitutional rights under the Due Process Clause, Richard said.
As such, the Legislature only should consider it as a proposed amendment to the Constitution, which voters would have to ratify, he said.
“My biggest objection to the decision was that they ignored their own precedent,” Richard said.
Last year, the high court in another gun rights case had said the Democrat-led House of Representatives did not have the authority to change its rules and take away the right of lawmakers to carry concealed weapons in the State House.
The lawsuit rested on Article 31 and Article 32 of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution written in 1784.
Those articles state lawmakers meet for the “redress of public grievances,” and the people have the right to petition the Legislature for "redress of the wrongs done them.”
After the Tea Party election of 2010, then-House Speaker Bill O’Brien created a special committee on redress, which for two years heard complaints against government brought by individuals.
When Democrats took control of the House after the 2012 election, House leaders disbanded the committee.