The state has taken the first step toward offering paid family leave benefit for all state workers and for private employers that voluntarily sign up to offer the coverage.
The departments of Administrative Services and Employment Security are working in tandem to implement the Granite State Paid Family Leave Plan, which has been a top priority of Gov. Chris Sununu.
The Alera Group of Delaware was granted a four-year, $1.9 million contract to serve as the state’s actuarial consultant after having submitted the lowest of three bids for the work.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said after Alera was selected, it agreed to reduce its bid by 15%.
The Executive Council approved the contract without debate last week.
The paid family leave plan was contained in the trailer bill to the state budget Sununu signed last June.
The law will provide up to six weeks of paid leave at 60% of the average weekly wage for the birth or adoption of a child or a family member’s serious health condition. The benefit also can apply to a qualifying emergency that arises from a family member’s foreign military deployment or the care of a family member under the existing federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
All state employees will be offered this benefit. Sununu said this will create a healthy market for the companies that wish to offer it.
Any private company with more than 50 employees can offer this benefit through an insurance carrier.
These business owners can offer the benefit any way they choose, from paying for all or just part of the cost along with their employees.
Those firms will receive a 50% credit from the state Business Enterprise Tax for any premiums they pay for the benefit on behalf of their employees.
Individuals who work for firms that don’t offer the benefit can seek the same coverage by making payments into a Family Medical Leave Insurance Premium Fund that will be run by New Hampshire Employment Security.
Stabilization fund
The law also creates a stabilization trust fund with the stated goal of capping at $5 a week what individual employees would have to pay to receive the benefit.
Under the law, the two state agencies have to seek proposals by March 31, 2022, so the state can pick the insurance carrier and outreach and marketing services contracts for the plan.
The deadline to implement the benefit is Jan. 1, 2023.
For two years, Sununu vetoed legislation the Democratically-led Legislature passed to create a mandatory paid family and medical leave program.
Sununu and the state Republican party called that plan an “income tax” because it permitted, as one option, employers to deduct from employee wages to pay for some of the benefit.
State Democratic leaders insisted it was not a new tax, and Sununu was deliberately misleading the voters.
Democratic lawmakers have long insisted that Sununu’s voluntary market approach will not be financially sustainable.
Sununu said he dropped paid personal medical leave because most workers already get medical leave through their employer’s disability insurance coverage.
Congress is debating whether to create a new paid family and medical leave benefit under President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced the House will press for at least four weeks of paid leave to be in any plan that comes to the House for final vote later this fall.
Biden had initially proposed 12 weeks of paid leave, but the White House and congressional negotiators took it out of a $1.7 trillion framework they announced late last month.