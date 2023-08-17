Attorney General John Formella, center, announced Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave faces eight charges accusing him of stealing $19,000 in county taxpayer money to spend on personal expenses including rendezvous with a female lover.
From left with Formella were Todd Flanagan, the office's deputy chief investigator, Senior Assistant AG Dan Jimenez, chief of the public integrity unit and Assistant AG Joe Fincham II who also works on public integrity cases.
CONCORD — Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave faces eight felony charges, including theft of $19,000 in taxpayer funds that he spent on “personal expenses” and five counts of perjury for allegedly lying about money he spent to rendezvous with a female lover, Attorney General John Formella said Thursday.
Hours before Formella made the criminal complaint public, Brave, a two-term Democratic incumbent, turned himself in at the State Police barracks in Epping and was arrested.
He was released on a personal recognizance bail.
He will face arraignment in the coming weeks in Rockingham County Superior Court, Formella said.
“The decision to charge an elected constitutional officer was not made lightly,” Formella said at a news conference in his office.
“However, no person is above the law, and the evidence in this case required action. It is my hope that the public will be reassured that there will be equal justice under the law for every person in this state, including public officials.”
If convicted, Brave faces a maximum of 31 1/2 years to 64 years in state prison and fines of up to $32,000.
“I will keep you all updated, thank you to all who continue to stand with me, my family, and my office during this trying time,” Brave said.
“I will continue to serve the people of Strafford County to the best of my ability and will sit before a jury of my peers.”
Brave told media outlets that his travel expenses were not personal and certain county officials' racist views prompted the investigation of him.
He has vowed not to step down and said he intends to run again in 2024.
“I will fight this all the way. If I had done anything wrong, I’d own it. But I, 100%, did nothing wrong," Brave told Foster's Daily Democrat.
In 2020, Brave became the first Black elected county sheriff in New Hampshire. He won a second term last November.
According to meeting minutes, the three county commissioners, all Democrats, met with Brave and County Attorney Tom Velardi about this controversy last June.
County Commissioner George Maglaras, the longtime commission chairman, did not attend the meeting because officials described him as a “fact witness” to these allegations.
Removal from office possible
Under state law, the commissioners could begin a public process to remove Brave from office, but Formella said his office is taking no position on whether that would be appropriate.
The investigation began at the county level over about $19,000 Brave had spent for airfare, hotels and dinners for personal trips to Boston, Florida, Maryland and other locations.
Strafford County officials empaneled a grand jury and then brought this matter to the AG's office. Formella said Brave tried to hide the personal nature of his spending by removing the identity of a woman who had been with him on a trip.
The woman later told state investigators she had been with him.
According to the AG's office, Brave submitted reimbursement requests with false justifications, which included attending conferences he did not go to, did not take place or were put on by organizations that did not exist.
According to the state’s affidavit, Brave told the grand jury he took a trip to Maryland with the intention of meeting with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
Brave claimed Pappas canceled the meeting and as an apology, gave Brave a congressional flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.
“Records from the congressman’s office indicate that no such meeting was ever scheduled, and no such gift of a flag as an apology ever took place,” Formella said.
“Rather, based on investigation, Sheriff Brave is alleged to have actually met a paramour who lived in the area.”
The affidavit said Brave first claimed no one stayed with him at a Boston hotel but later admitted a female lover had spent the night with him.
The case was handled by New Hampshire Department of Justice investigators and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Joe Fincham and David Lovejoy of the NH DOJ’s Public Integrity Unit.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Allison Vachon at 603-271-0102 or Allison.P.Vachon@doj.nh.gov.