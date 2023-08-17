Strafford County Sheriff insists he did nothing wrong, claims probe is racially motivated
Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave of Dover turned himself in for an arrest at the State Police barracks in Epping and this mug shot.

CONCORD — Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave faces eight felony charges, including theft of $19,000 in taxpayer funds that he spent on “personal expenses” and five counts of perjury for allegedly lying about money he spent to rendezvous with a female lover, Attorney General John Formella said Thursday.

Hours before Formella made the criminal complaint public, Brave, a two-term Democratic incumbent, turned himself in at the State Police barracks in Epping and was arrested.

Attorney General John Formella, center, announced Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave faces eight charges accusing him of stealing $19,000 in county taxpayer money to spend on personal expenses including rendezvous with a female lover.

From left with Formella were Todd Flanagan, the office's deputy chief investigator, Senior Assistant AG Dan Jimenez, chief of the public integrity unit and Assistant AG Joe Fincham II who also works on public integrity cases.