Student ID mandate a legacy for Boscawen man
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act Wednesday that requires all student IDs must carry on the back a national hotline number and the 988 number that connects anyone in the U.S. to human service agencies helping families in crisis. Jason Dickey took his life in 2017; his parents, Martha, left to Sununu, and Paul, over the governor’s shoulder, lobbied for months to pass the bill.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — All student IDs in New Hampshire must carry the national suicide hotline number thanks to a law that Gov. Chris Sununu signed Wednesday in memory of a 19-year-old Boscawen man.

Martha and Paul Dickey made this reform their mission to honor their son, Jason, who took his own life after “struggling with a breakup,” his mother said.