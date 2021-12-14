CONCORD — Nearly 70% of family caregivers said the adults with disabilities they assisted were at risk of homelessness in the future, according to a new survey from an advocacy group.
Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire (ABLE NH) issued a set of 10 recommendations Tuesday for the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature to act on to deal with an affordability crisis the group said was worse than the one facing the state at large.
“New Hampshire knows it has a workforce housing crisis. Unfortunately, within this crisis, the disability community has a heightened risk,” said Lisa Beaudoin, executive director with ABLE NH.
Laurie McIntosh, board chairman of Our Place Inc., a housing advocacy group, said her two sons with disabilities were self-sufficient, living in Dover Housing Authority-subsidized apartments.
But one son in a wheelchair can’t use the kitchen because of the restrictive layout of his apartment, she said.
ABLE NH calls on the NHHFA to adopt universal design standards so all projects are built to meet the needs of those with disabilities.
“This is not a transient group that comes in with no income and a huge variety of needs,” McIntosh said.
“They want to be included.”
Tim McKernan, ABLE NH’s director of policy, said the affordability issue has only gotten worse as the cost of housing has risen and the limit on the financial assets adults with disabilities can have and still receive government benefits has been frozen for 30 years.
“This leaves people with a disability locked out of housing and locked into poverty,” he said.
An ABLE NH task force contacted 360 caregivers and adults with disabilities about their views on housing.
In its recommendations, the group urged the state housing agency to make housing for those with disabilities a priority of its Qualified Allocation Plan, which lays out the process for how rental housing projects could receive low-income housing tax credits in 2023-24.
The agency is taking public comment Wednesday on that draft plan.
They also said the NHHFA should embrace building of projects that include units where support staff can live near adults with disabilities.
ABLE NH's policy whitepaper further recommended city and town officials alter their zoning laws to make workforce housing easier to build and locate in communities.
“Parent-driven housing (of adults with disabilities) is not a sustainable policy solution for the state of New Hampshire,” said State Rep. Gaby Grossman, D-Exeter, the mother of a disabled son approaching adulthood.
“This problem won’t fix itself. We must work together.”
Seeking independence
Forrest Beaudoin-Friede of Concord said he’s typical of the 50% of adults with disabilities in the ABLE NH survey who said they want to live on their own with staff support.
“Adults with disabilities, people like me, should not have to live with their parents," he said. "It’s a matter of dignity.”
The NHHFA estimates more than 47,000 households have a family member with a disability in need of assistance.
The agency’s Consolidated Plan for 2021-25 said there’s a shortage of at least 20,000 units to meet the current demand.
“It will take at least five years to tackle this issue,” Beaudoin said.
She credited officials at the housing agency for showing a willingness to consider some of these concepts.
A challenge for policymakers, Beaudoin said, was getting accurate information, because the federal government in 2015 stopped allowing Medicaid reimbursement to be spent on room and board.
According to the most recent report in 2017, 73% of the nearly 30,000 people with an intellectual or developmental disability in New Hampshire were living with a family caregiver.
Another alarming finding from the ABLE NH survey was that 60% of caregivers said they were at least 55 years old.
Many caregivers said they worried most about what services their adult would get after they died, according to the report.
"This is a complex problem, it has been many years in the making and there is no simple, solution to it," McKernan said.