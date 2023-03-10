CONCORD — The Department of Education wants subpoena power to investigate teachers over code-of-conduct violations, though political infighting could scuttle the effort in this legislative session.
After a public hearing on a late-breaking amendment (HB 533) last week, the House Judiciary Committee voted to retain the legislation until early next year after efforts to pass it deadlocked, 10-10.
Chairman Robert Lynn, R-Windham and a retired Supreme Court chief justice, brought forward the idea, seeking to give the agency the same power the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification has when it investigates complaints against other licensed professionals.
“It only makes sense they should have the same authority over educators that are licensed to be in their field,” Lynn said.
This setback does not mean the idea will remain in political purgatory for the rest of the year, however.
State Senate supporters of the concept could try to resurrect the issue by injecting it into the ongoing debate over a two-year state budget later this spring.
Department of Education investigator Richard J. Farrell, a 30-year state police veteran, said during the 10 years he’s been on this job he has tried without success to get to the bottom of complaints lodged against educators.
“I learned very quickly the tools available to me to complete my assigned cases were very limited,” Farrell said. “In fact, I didn’t have any at all.”
In recent years, school districts hired third-party firms to conduct their own internal investigations and Farrell said he was often unable to get their findings.
“The kids are left hanging, the teachers accused have no support or information (for) exoneration and the bad teacher has the ability to slip off the hook,” Farrell said.
Cooperation differs
Farrell spoke about one unidentified educator “under his radar” that prompted him to seek information from three employers.
“I got three different answers from three different superintendents, two that responded and gave levels of cooperation and one that said, ‘No I’m not going to give you any information,’” Farrell said.
Each year, Farrell said he looks into allegations against 150 teachers and a dozen or fewer have their licenses suspended or revoked annually.
“Ninety percent of our cases are unfounded and we exonerate teachers every day,” Farrell said.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has declined to speak about the proposal.
Farrell pushed back on the idea that Edleblut was behind the request for this power.
“This has nothing to do with political agenda or me carrying water for any commissioner,” Farrell said.
Farrell assured he would only seek a subpoena as a last resort and in all cases it would be to protect child safety.
“For me it would be the last line of action. I would exhaust every other opportunity I would have and then seek this,” Farrell said.
The Legislature in 2018 created the current Code of Conduct that governs actions taken by all licensed educators from paraprofessionals and teachers up to principals and superintendents.
Critics: Danger of 'weaponization'
Those representing school boards, unionized teachers and civil libertarians warned this subpoena power could be used to conduct a “fishing expedition” against targeted teachers.
These could include probes into whether teachers were violating the state's controversial ban on teaching discrimination in K-12 schools.
Barrett Christina, executive director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association, said this could make a student respond to a subpoena, regardless of a parent’s opinion about the probe.
“There are no guardrails for children governing these subpoenas. If I was a parent, I would probably tell them to pound sand before I had my kid subject to an investigation,” Christina said.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the DOE already can ask the Department of Justice to pursue at the proper time a subpoena against an educator in a criminal case.
Giving an agency investigator this weapon at any stage of inquiry could make it ripe for abuse, he said.
“When you have broad positions of power without limitation, that could cause concerns down the line,” Bissonnette said.
Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said Farrell’s intentions were admirable, but as written this could be “weaponized” against educators who fell out of favor for political reasons.
“This would lead to more harassment of your educational professionals and a greater flight from your education workforce,” she warned. “This is going to drive people out of the profession.”
The ACLU-NH and AFT are lead partners in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the anti-discrimination teacher law otherwise known as a ban on the teaching of divine concepts.
The companion bill to a state budget that Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June 2021 included this law.
‘We are giving excessive power to the administrative state and that concerns me,” said Rep. Eric Turer, D-Brentwood. “We are investing power in one investigator with no guardrails, interpreting a law that is exceptionally vague.”
Rep. Kristine Perez, R-Londonderry, countered that this would help bring more accountability in public schools.
“We had so many people coming (and) representing teachers and administrators and on and on. We had no one to represent the children and the parents,” Perez said.
“This might possibly equal the playing field.”
Several opponents said if child safety was the primary concern, any request for subpoena authority should be strictly limited to those matters.
After the panel tied, 10-10, Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, R-Wentworth, said holding on to the bill could allow lawmakers from both parties to seek compromise language.
The panel agreed, voting 14-6 to retain it.
The committee has until this November to finish its study on the matter and make a recommendation to the full House that would take that up early next year.