Subpoena to probe teachers bill stalls over 'fishing expedition' concerns
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire and NEA lobbyist Brian Hawkins, right, spoke to the House Judiciary Committee last week in opposition to a bill to give the Department of Education subpoena power while investigating allegations educators had violated the state's code of conduct. The panel voted last week to retain the bill to do more work on it this summer and fall.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The Department of Education wants subpoena power to investigate teachers over code-of-conduct violations, though political infighting could scuttle the effort in this legislative session.

After a public hearing on a late-breaking amendment (HB 533) last week, the House Judiciary Committee voted to retain the legislation until early next year after efforts to pass it deadlocked, 10-10.