Historical marker honoring the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn
A lawsuit is asking a judge to order that a historical marker honoring the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a Concord native, labor leader who had been a member of the Communist Party of America, be put back up.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Two activists asked a Superior Court judge Monday to order a historical marker honoring a late national labor and Communist Party leader to be put back up.

Gov. Chris Sununu had ordered the marker near the Concord birthplace of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn -- known as the “Rebel Girl” -- taken down after two Republican executive councilors had protested.

Flynn is shown here in an undated photograph.