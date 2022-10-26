221027-news-govdebate-JDG0070

Josh Gibney/Union Leader Governor Chris Sununu, right, and Dr. Tom Sherman participated in the gubernatorial Live Free or Die Debate Wednesday night at New England College in Henniker.

In their penultimate debate, Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman highlighted the ways they approach New Hampshire’s problems differently, and the degree to which they believe New Hampshire has problems at all.

Citing in-migration and business creation figures since the last election, Sununu worked to project a peppy golden retriever energy, but barked at Sherman when the two sparred on abortion rights.