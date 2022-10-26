In their penultimate debate, Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman highlighted the ways they approach New Hampshire’s problems differently, and the degree to which they believe New Hampshire has problems at all.
Citing in-migration and business creation figures since the last election, Sununu worked to project a peppy golden retriever energy, but barked at Sherman when the two sparred on abortion rights.
Twice Sununu called Sherman “dour” and “angry” for his focus on abortion rights, and not sharing Sununu’s view that New Hampshire is on the right track.
“I am a realist, and I understand what people are going through,” Sherman said.
Sununu said his focus was on helping individuals, while Sherman said he was looking for systemic reforms.
Wednesday evening’s debate in Henniker was part of New England College’s Live Free or Die debate series.
Workforce
Sununu said he believed housing was the biggest barrier to growth in the state, but said the recently announced Invest NH program, funded with $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, would help. He highlighted a program of incentives for smaller communities to permit apartment buildings. “It’s almost a race to see who can permit the fastest.”
Sherman agreed housing was a major issue but called the Invest NH program a “one-time Band-Aid.” He wanted to see a long-term plan that included bringing more of the supply chain to New Hampshire. Sherman said the cost and low availability of child care has also been a barrier to workers, and said he wanted to see more investment in programs that let high school students take courses at community college, to learn job skills.
Abortion
Sherman criticized Sununu for signing a no-exceptions ban on late-term abortions as part of the 2021 budget when he vetoed a budget in 2019. Sununu has said he wants to go back and rework the ban, including removing criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions in the final trimester of a pregnancy.
“I never would have signed it,” Sherman said.
“I never would have shut down the government,” Sununu parried.
Sununu said he has already worked with Republicans to remove the requirement to get an ultrasound with any abortion, even if doctors did not deem it medically necessary, and said he wanted to codify the rules that had been present under the Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortion up to the point of fetal viability.
Sherman joked that he had been a good influence on Sununu, who laughed.
Then Sherman introduced a woman, Brookline’s Lisa Akey, who had testified against the abortion ban in 2021 as she was pregnant with twins, one of which had a fatal fetal anomaly. Akey was in the audience in Henniker, Sherman said.
“Will you apologize to Lisa Akey?” Sherman asked.
“This isn’t about a single individual,” Sununu said.
Young and old
Asked about how to keep young people in New Hampshire, the state with the second highest median age in the county, Sununu said there was no problem. The real estate market showed families are moving to New Hampshire, he said. “Businesses want to be here and grow here.”
Sherman referenced the need for more affordable child care and transit options like high-speed rail but said the housing crisis is keeping young people from putting down roots in New Hampshire.
“Right now the kids moving into New Hampshire, there’s no place for them to live.”
Seniors are also staying home and looking for independent living options, as well as nursing home care when it’s needed. Sherman said pay for nursing home workers and home health aides needed to be higher, and that the state should raise Medicaid reimbursement rates to make sure caregivers make enough to afford a home.
Sununu agreed. “Tom hit a lot of points there.”
Mental health and addiction
Sununu defended the Doorways program, which began in 2019 as an initiative for several hospitals around the state to connect people who wanted substance-use disorder treatment to local options. The network has been criticized as hubs without spokes, but Sununu said the program was still new.
“Getting those spokes more aggressive is real,” he said, but he pivoted to the problem of fentanyl crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sherman said the Doorways program won’t improve with time, because it does not address the overlap of mental illness and substance abuse, or other barriers to treatment like transportation and child care.
Sununu defended the program, saying it had helped address a dearth of treatment north of Concord.
“I don’t know who the governor is listening to but he’s certainly not listening to his own department,” Sherman said.
Energy
Bickering about who was responsible for the rising price of electricity and gas — Vladimir Putin or President Joe Biden — Sherman and Sununu agreed that the state needs more renewable energy.
Sununu said he fears moving too quickly could spike prices. But he said he wanted to re-open the discussion on Northern Pass, a massively controversial power line that would have brought hydroelectricity from Quebec to New England.
Sherman said he wanted to see more net metering and community power, saying a freer market could help bring down prices.
Education
Sherman and Sununu battled again over the Education Freedom Accounts, the program that gives low- and middle-income families money from the state to pay for private school. Sununu said the program provided opportunities for less-affluent children to attend tony schools, while Sherman said it was $10 million over budget.
Asked about the school-funding formula that has had the effect of requiring higher property tax rates in poorer towns, Sununu and Sherman agreed the formula should change.
Sununu said he wanted to get together stakeholders to figure out how to change the formula to relieve taxpayers.
Sherman noted such a meeting happened two years ago, when a legislative commission recommended formula changes — but its report has languished since 2020.