Sununu asks Biden to let state assist at northern border
Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Biden administration to drop its opposition and agree to let New Hampshire state and local law enforcement to assist more in blocking illegal immigration over the northern border with Canada. Advocates for immigrants criticized Sununu’s bid to create a new program in his proposed state budget.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Biden administration Tuesday to delegate authority and allow state and local police to assist in arresting individuals illegally entering the U.S. through the Canadian border.

The recent federal decision to deploy 25 additional border patrol agents to the Swanton (Vermont) sector is a “good first step,” but Sununu said the problem requires a greater response.