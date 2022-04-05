CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu lent his support Tuesday to a change in child protection laws that could give the state more tools to deal with an out-of-state custody case in the wake of the missing Harmony Montgomery of Manchester.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, proposed an amendment with Sununu’s backing to give child protection workers the power to conduct a “home study” of any child placed with non-custodial parents outside of New Hampshire.
The state Division of Children, Youth and Families probe into the Montgomery case last month found a need to update the Interstate Compact for the Protection of Children.
But Sununu noted in a letter to the House Children and Family Law Committee that update would not take effect until at least 35 states updated the changes.
Carson’s amendment to her Senate-passed bill (SB 397) would take effect immediately regardless of actions other states have taken.
House Committee Chairman Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, said the change, if adopted, could prevent a case such as Harmony Montgomery falling through the cracks in the future. A House subcommittee will work on the language.
Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019 and more than $150,000 has been pledged as a reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with assault of his daughter and unrelated firearms charges.
Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla, has been charged with theft in collecting federal government benefits while claiming Harmony was living with them, even though she was missing by then.
Sununu was upset to learn that a Massachusetts judge, now-retired Mark Newman, awarded custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery even though a home study had not been done by New Hampshire officials as required under the interstate compact.