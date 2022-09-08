Sununu backs Morse for U.S. Senate
Gov. Chris Sununu, right, announces his backing of Senate President Chuck Morse, left, in the crowded U.S. Senate primary. With Morse and Sununu were Morse's wife, Susan, and daughter, Emma, far left.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, for the U.S. Senate, saying he had an “unmatched” record of accomplishment over two decades at the State House.

Sununu, 47, made the announcement at the Bridges House mansion here, hours before Morse faced his four major Republican rivals in the final and only televised primary debate on WMUR.