CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Legislature to approve spending needed to replace the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway.
State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, has proposed setting aside $25 million in budget surplus this year towards that project (SB 55).
The Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission voted unanimously last summer to support the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as the Cannon Mountain Capital Improvement Fund for this project.
Estimates are it would cost $10 million to $15 million to rehabilitate the tram and up to $30 million to replace it.
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee, Sununu urged budget writers to consider all options, including replacing the tram with an 8-to-10 person gondola.
“In addition to the savings on construction cost, a gondola would increase revenue, through its ability to bring customers to the summit faster, as well as create a more secure customer experience. Visitors may feel more comfortable in a gondola with 8 to 10 people rather than a tramway car with 70 to 100 people during the height of respiratory illness season in the winter months,” Sununu wrote.
The governor said he agreed with estimates that the tram must be replaced within the next five years.
State officials have said it has become difficult to get replacement parts for the tram.