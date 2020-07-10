CONCORD — The battle over whether New Hampshire should mandate paid family and medical leave now shifts to the campaign trail after Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday, for the second time in two years, vetoed a bill the Democratically-led Legislature had put on his desk.
Lawmakers will return into session in September to take up this and other vetoes but the outcome is not at all in doubt; the Republican minority in the midst of an election year will remain in lockstep and sustain this veto.
The vetoed bill (HB 712) would require all private and government employers to offer 12 weeks of family and medical leave.
Last year, Sununu vetoed a similar mandated bill because one way to finance the benefit would be through employees paying a payroll tax deduction equal to a half of 1 percent of their wages.
Sununu continued his campaign to brand the legislation as an income tax.
"Proponents have dug deep into their thesauruses to engage in linguistic gymnastics to characterize the income tax contained in this program as something other than what everyone clearly recognizes it to be. Whether one chooses to characterize it as a 'premium on wages' or a 'payroll deduction,' the reality remains that if it looks like an income tax, functions like an income tax, and takes more money out of the paychecks of hard working taxpayers like an income tax, then it is an income tax," Sununu wrote in his veto message.
Sununu could face mandated leave author in fall
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, is the bill's author and a Democratic primary candidate running to try and unseat Sununu as governor this fall.
"Instead of working with the bipartisan group of sponsors, Governor Sununu chose to simply veto paid family and medical leave once again, this time in advance of a second wave of COVID-19 and putting the lives of workers at risk. More than ever, no one should be forced to risk their family’s economic security to take care of a loved one, take care of oneself, or be there for a new baby," Feltes said in a statement.
"As is always the case, the governor sides with the insurance lobby and big corporations over working families and small businesses, even when their health and safety is at risk.”
Last spring Sununu, a two-term Republican, testified for a voluntary plan (SB 730) that would offer employees up to six weeks of leave.
His voluntary plan did not include family leave for one’s own illness because many employers already cover that under short-term disability insurance.
Sununu had said he would have supported a change to let individuals to access this plan for their own medical leave if their employer does not offer short-term disability.
In 2019, Sununu had come up with a voluntary paid leave plan for state employees in New Hampshire and Vermont in concert with Vt. Gov. Phil Scott.
But lawmakers in both states rejected that idea.
"We have been working on this legislation for over 20 years, and now the only person stopping it is Governor Sununu," said House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
"For anyone who has watched Governor Sununu backtrack on his campaign promises this is unfortunately not a surprising veto. This is the type of behavior that gives politicians a bad name. Governor Sununu has repeatedly expressed support for paid family and medical leave while on the campaign trail, only to veto bipartisan legislation multiple times over his two terms."
Along with GOP legislative leaders, two leading business lobbies, the Business and Industry Association and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, had opposed making companies offer this benefit.