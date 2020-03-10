CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Legislature to get rid of a marriage license question that requires applicants to supply their race and ancestry.
Sununu said the question is "rooted in misguided and discriminatory views on race and marriage."
The two-term Republican governor wrote a letter to House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, asking for their assistance to overturn a House committee's recommendation that the bill to make this change (HB 1644) be shipped off for further study.
The House Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted, 16-3, in favor of the further study, which means it would have to start all over as a new bill in 2021.
State Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord, said that, as written, the bill needs more work because the state relies on the data contained in these forms for many of its applications for federal grant money.
Sununu proposed a carve out of a portion of the bill as it only addressed a marriage license form and not any other vital record.
"Although many of these concerns have merit and require further study, there is an opportunity to move forward in a way that does not expose the state to risk," Sununu said in his letter.
Sununu said New Hampshire is in the minority of states that still ask this question.
"We are one of only eight states to impose such an outdated requirement and a similar requirement in Virginia was recently declared by a Virginia federal court to be an unconstitutional burden on the fundamental right to marry," Sununu added.
In addition, the governor said leaving this law on the books poses legal concerns.
"Further, failure to take action may expose the state to litigation," the governor added.
This bill is one of 381 measures that are coming to the House for action in sessions Wednesday and Thursday.
House Speaker Shurtleff said both meetings will start at 9 a.m. and go past 7 p.m. if necessary to complete the agenda.