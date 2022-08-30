Sununu calls N.H. Libertarian Party tweet on McCain 'horribly insulting'
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" program, Gov. Chris Sununu called "horribly insulting" a tweet from the N.H. Libertarian Party that paid a mocking tribute on the anniversary of the death of two-time, New Hampshire presidential primary winner John McCain. Dana Bash, left, interviewed Sununu on Sunday morning.

 CNN

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu denounced the New Hampshire Libertarian party for a “horribly insulting” tweet that mocked two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner and U.S. Sen. John McCain on the anniversary of his death.

“That should pretty much be the end of the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire, and I totally mean that,” Sununu said during an appearance Sunday with Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" program.