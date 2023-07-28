CONCORD — Declaring New Hampshire the “most pet-friendly state in the country,” Gov. Chris Sununu signed Friday a two-prong bill (HB 249) to set model standards for the selling of pet insurance legislation and let restaurant owners have a companion dog on the premises.

Sununu also made state law a permissive bill so emergency medical technicians could deliver injured police dogs to veterinary hospitals in their ambulances (SB 268).

Sununu calls NH 'most pet-friendly state' after signing bills
Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt said the pet insurance business has grown from the first policy written for Lassie in 1982 to $2.8 billion in premiums to insure more than four million pets in the U.S.