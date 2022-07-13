Sununu calls Osborne tweet 'horribly insensitive'

CONCORD — Calling it “horribly insensitive,” Gov. Chris Sununu criticized a July 3 tweet by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne that citizens should spend money on more ammunition for their AK-47s rather than hot dogs for the holiday weekend.
After an Executive Council meeting Tuesday in Hooksett, Sununu ended his silence on the tweet, which Osborne posted the day before a 21-year-old killed seven people and injured 30 while shooting from a rooftop at a Highland Park, Ill., Independence Day parade.
Osborne’s tweet went viral on Twitter and prompted him to make his account private again after he accused Democrats of hyperbolic criticism.
On Tuesday, Sununu said, “I speak for 81 governors that came before me that I wish I could tell the Legislature what not to say and what to say, for all 424 members of them. But it was a silly Tweet, horribly insensitive and hopefully, people can learn from those types of mistakes.”
Sununu had not responded to requests for comment on the post before Tuesday.
Osborne said last week he had no regrets.
“I have no trouble doubling and tripling down on the Second Amendment all day long. That is going to do nothing but good for Republicans,” Osborne told NHJournal during a podcast.
Osborne accused many Democrats of trying to give the impression on social media that he made the remark after the Highland Park massacre.
“It is not worth the hassle of trying to deal with people trying to get my account suspended,” Osborne told the Union Leader, explaining why he changed his Twitter account back to private mode, which allows only those he invites to see current posts.
“I don’t check the news to decide what I am allowed to say.”
Democratic leaders sharply condemned Osborne last week and urged Sununu to do the same.
Osborne’s public role
While retrenching on Twitter, Osborne has taken a more public role in the media as he urges voters to keep Republicans in charge of the New Hampshire House this November.
Majority control of the House has flipped back and forth in five of the past six elections.
Osborne told New Hampshire Public Radio on Tuesday that Sununu wasn’t out of line for lobbying against a parental rights bill that was very popular with GOP conservatives but fell apart in final legislative negotiations last May.
Some activists have attacked Sununu on the topic, making it part of a renegade long-shot petition to get the Republican State Committee to reprimand Sununu for abandoning conservative principles.
“We’ll just have to be, I guess, careful about how the language is worded ... which is why we didn’t pass that bill last year,” Osborne said.
“It wasn’t quite ready for everyone. And, you know, that’s why we have a large Legislature with so many members, so that we can make sure and catch those things and not let them slip through the cracks.”
Sununu on COVID-19
On other matters, Sununu said Tuesday he is confident the state will likely see a return surge of COVID-19 this fall or winter, but he said New Hampshire is much better prepared to limit its impact.
Improvements to vaccines will also give citizens more protection, he said.
“As with every variant, you really don’t know the power of the vaccine versus the variant versus its potential connectivity and contagion ability across the environment of your population,” Sununu said.
“We’re looking a lot in other parts of the country right now where you are seeing a surge of cases in the South, as you typically do in the summer.
“But we are prepared for whatever might come this coming winter. We really are.”