Sununu Center replacement bill falls apart

CONCORD — A bipartisan bill to delay the closing of the Sununu Youth Services Center and to pay for its replacement fell apart when House and Senate negotiators failed to reach an agreement.
House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, said the sticking point was over the size of the new complex.
The House had wanted there to be only six beds while the Senate wanted 18, which the Legislature had called for when it set March 2023 as the closing date for the juvenile detention center in Manchester.
During talks Thursday, Rice said the House could accept 12 beds as long as the state also gave the Division of Children, Youth and Families the authority to discharge kids to less-restrictive settings for good behavior.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the Senate wanted there to be the capacity to “surge” to 18 beds, and that’s when the talks broke off.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, had also been working on getting negotiators to earmark $15 million for this project a private firm would construct under the design build process.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the stalemate will force lawmakers early in the 2023 session to pass something to move back the opening of the replacement complex.
The bill, which fell apart, would have set a June 2024 completion date, but also would have given the governor and Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee the power to delay that further by up to two years.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has said her agency can’t possibly make the March 2023 deadline.
The Sununu Youth Services Center was opened in 1993 with more than 140 beds, but the number of juveniles sent there has steadily fallen in recent years.
The most recent census has been at or just under a dozen youths, according to state officials.