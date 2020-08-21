CONCORD — The state should sell to private developers the 800-plus acres of state-owned industrial land within the Pease International Tradeport complex, Gov Chris Sununu said.
“We are simply asking that 30 years have gone by and it was never envisioned to keep the Pease Development Authority in place for 30 years,” Sununu said Friday.
“I don’t know why the PDA did not allow that discussion to happen.”
This request would not change state ownership of the 500-plus acres which includes the commercial and National Guard airport runways, garages and other buildings that support air service, Sununu said.
The governor’s defense came a day after the PDA Board of Directors voted, 5-2, against his proposal that the PDA should explore whether to sell 837 acres it now leases to private tenants.
PDA Chairman and Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith advanced the idea on behalf of the governor; it’s only other supporter on the board was Neil Levesque, executive director of the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Smith stressed this request was the first step in a lengthy process that would require the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration along with the Legislature that created the PDA after the closure of Pease Air Force Base in March 1991.
“The state owns and runs a golf course; think about that,” Sununu said. “The state shouldn’t be in the business of opening a golf course. It was never envisioned to do that.”
PDA members say bid too rushed
Several board members said at Thursday’s meeting this request was too abrupt and not well thought out. Portsmouth’s city manager and a city councilor also urged the PDA to reject it.
They also questioned whether this arrangement would be financially better for airport operations.
The governor appoints only one member to this board whose members serve for three-year terms.
The two-term Republican governor shares one other appointment with the speaker of the House of Representatives and president of the State Senate.
Those two legislative leaders each get their own single pick as does the Strafford County legislative delegation.
The governing boards in Portsmouth and Newington pick the other three members.
Currently at the tradeport, industrial land tenants have a “ground lease” similar to how many mobile home parks operate in which residents lease the land on which their home sits.
Sununu said this arrangement limits financing options that private developers can get for longer terms on property they own.
Selling the land outright could produce more lucrative property tax payments to Portsmouth, Greenland and Newington, the three towns that straddle this property, Sununu said.
As an environmental engineer, Sununu said he’s worked on projects that privatized other former military bases in the U.S.
“You see all these businesses go in once they get privatized, it turns into a huge economic success,” Sununu said.
“Don’t get me wrong. Pease has been an economic success but to have the government holding onto the property this long, that doesn’t make the best economic sense.”
Sununu said he hasn’t given up on the idea.
“There may be other opportunities,” he added.