CONCORD — The two Democratic candidates for governor endorsed all seven issue demands state Black Lives Matter chapters have made, while Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday said he supports “several” of them and would stack his record of supporting social justice against anyone in this race.
The laundry list of policies ranged from implicit bias training for all state and local government workers, an action plan to reduce the rate of incarcerating minority residents and a ban on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police.
“We are reviewing the action items you put forward — several of which I support, several of which the newly established Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency will undertake over the next 45 days, and others which further discussion is merited,” Sununu said.
“Promoting social justice and racial equality in New Hampshire has been, and continues to be, a top priority of my administration.”
In the past, Sununu has opposed one of their demands, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.
Sununu, a two-term Republican, noted he did sign the state law that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, making it a fine rather than a criminal misdemeanor.
“For years, preceding governors refused to take that common sense step,” Sununu said.
“Last year, I signed a bill to help fast-track annulments for those convicted of possession of marijuana prior to signing decriminalization.”
Feltes, Volinsky back legalizing pot use
Democratic hopefuls Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes, both of Concord, supported legalizing marijuana.
“I have long been supportive of legalizing adult-use cannabis,” Volinsky said in his response to the survey. “We need to join our New England and Canadian neighbors in leaving behind Prohibition.”
Feltes put out a general statement supporting all seven demands and said he would soon offer a more detailed statement.
He also vowed to create the paid position of an executive director of racial equality in his office.
“While Governor Sununu says there is no systemic racism in New Hampshire, all of us must recognize systemic racism exists everywhere,” Feltes said.
“The position of executive director of Racial Equity would ensure that people of color in New Hampshire have representation and a real voice in state government, that state government reaches out to and works with communities of color, and that systemic racism is proactively addressed, including policies and practices that have a disproportionate adverse impact on people of color. There are many steps we must take to address systemic racism, and this is just a start.”
Sununu lists civil rights accomplishments
Sununu also pointed to his having created an advisory council on racial diversity and the first-ever civil rights division in the Department of Justice.
“We have made strides, but more needs to be done. If we really want to be the Live Free or Die state, we must ensure that New Hampshire is a place where every person, regardless of their background, is welcomed, valued and has an equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and to make a better life for themselves and their families,” Sununu said.
“We are committed to doing just that. For decades, prior administrations failed to act. I am proud to say we have moved the ball forward these past few years, but there is still more work to do.”
Earlier Tuesday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives endorsed a Senate-passed criminal justice reform bill that among many provisions would ban the use of chokeholds, except when police are responding to a suspect who is using deadly force against law enforcement or has just come from an incident in which he or she used such force against someone with a deadly weapon.
Sununu said he supports that ban.