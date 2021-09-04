After a bleeding ulcer put the governor in the hospital Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu’s office announced he was discharged from Portsmouth Hospital on Saturday.
In a statement, Sununu thanked those who cared for him at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
“New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors,” Sununu’s statement read.
Sununu’s health troubles began Wednesday, when his office said he woke up with flu-like symptoms. Sununu was just back from a one-day trip to Kentucky, where COVID-19 is surging and hospital capacity is stretched thin.
Sununu’s office said he took three COVID-19 tests, and all came back negative. Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting was postponed, and Sununu said he planned to rest.
On Friday, the governor was admitted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, the “flu-like symptoms” he experienced on Wednesday not abating.
Sununu Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick initially described the hospital visit as a “precautionary measure.” Tests on Friday determined the governor had a bleeding ulcer, Sununu’s office said.
Sununu received a blood transfusion, after which the governor said he was “doing much better.”
“He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood,” Millerick said in a statement.
“As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”
Peptic ulcers are open sores in the digestive tract. Many people aren’t even aware they have them, until there’s a diagnosis and only about a quarter of people have symptoms. The most common symptoms are heartburn and abdominal pain, but others have reported a bloating or feeling of fullness, nausea and vomiting.
Ulcers can be very dangerous if they bleed heavily.
Medical professionals said the first signs of a slow-bleeding ulcer are symptoms of anemia like pale skin color, shortness of breath with physical activity, a lack of energy, fatigue or lightheadedness.
Sununu received many well wishes earlier Friday afternoon before his diagnosis was confirmed.
“My thoughts are with @GovChrisSununu and his family — wishing him the best and a speedy recovery,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the “entire Senate” had Sununu in their thoughts and prayers. State Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy wished Sununu a speedy and complete recovery.
Morse became acting governor when Sununu traveled out of the state and would be if the governor ever became incapacitated.
Sununu managed to dodge the coronavirus throughout the 17-month long pandemic, though there have been two cases of his staff in his office coming down with it.
Sununu got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The governor’s illness began two days after Sununu spent the day with top state officials on a fact-finding COVID-19 health care trip to Kentucky, a state now experiencing its highest rate of positivity for the coronavirus.
The delegation for the Kentucky trip had included the director of emergency room services at Portsmouth Regional Hospital along with the CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
The number of patients on ventilators in Kentucky shot up nearly ten-fold in the past six weeks.
Sununu was seen in video and photographs of the trip wearing a face covering while he met with Kentucky’s state and health care leadership.